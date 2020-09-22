Bigg Boss: 5 biggest controversies over the years

Every season of Bigg Boss is packed with controversies of all kinds. (Photo: Voot)

Bigg Boss as a show is known for its controversies, hitting headlines year after year for what its participants get up to inside the house. Over the years, be it aggressive fights, dirty secrets being revealed or even romances gone wrong, Bigg Boss has seen its drama quotient always high.

As we await the latest season to kick off, here’s looking back at some of the biggest controversies that shook the Bigg Boss house.

Frenemies- SidSim

While Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz ended up as the first runner-up. While Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz ended up as the first runner-up.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz started off as friends, but soon turned against each other. The two would often get into fights, and it was quite difficult for the audience to judge who was actually wrong. While Riaz would deliberately provoke Shukla, the latter would often go ahead and push him. Getting physical is strictly prohibited in Bigg Boss, and many felt that Shukla was treated leniently by not being evicted. Fans of Asim Riaz even accused Colors of being partial towards Shukla and pre-deciding him as the winner. And it was not just Riaz, Shukla had a major showdown with Rashami Desai too, where the two hurled personal remarks at each other.

The ugly end to Rashami-Arhaan’s relationship

Salman Khan revealed Arhaan Khan’s past in front of Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Voot)

Talking about Rashami Desai, her relationship with Arhaan Khan also created quite a buzz last season. When the two came together on the stage, they claimed they were friends, and maintained the same on the show. However, soon, the audience got to know that the two were a couple, and had even been living together for a while. But that’s not the controversy.

One evening, show host Salman Khan decided to reveal Arhaan’s past — of him being divorced, and father to a kid — to Rashami. He also hinted at the actor misusing Rashami’s assets. While her reaction in front of the host was controlled, Rashami soon decided to cut all ties with Arhaan. Though many people supported Salman for helping Rashami see Arhaan’s reality, a section of the audience criticised the makers for exploiting Arhaan’s past to create drama on the show.

Dolly Bindra-Shweta Tiwari face off

While Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss 14, Dolly Bindra ended up as a finalist. (Photo: Voot) While Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss 14, Dolly Bindra ended up as a finalist. (Photo: Voot)

Secrets from the past coming out on national television can be a scary thing. Shweta Tiwari was having a great time on Bigg Boss 4 before Dolly Bindra made an entry as a wild card contestant. Now, we all know about Bindra’s loud antics. However, during one of her fights, she went quite personal, and said many disrespectful things to Tiwari. She even threatened to reveal “all about her past” on camera, leaving Tiwari quite worried. That’s not the end. In another cat fight that ensued in the house, Bindra physically hurt the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor.

Tanishaa-Armaan’s infamous affair

Tanisha and Armaan dated for a while after Bigg Boss 7. (Photo: Voot) Tanisha and Armaan dated for a while after Bigg Boss 7. (Photo: Voot)

While romances have bloomed on the Bigg Boss house, Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli’s fondness raised quite a few eyebrows. It was rumoured that sister Kajol, mother Tanuja and even brother-in-law Ajay Devgn were highly upset with Tanishaa over her relationship with Armaan. The couple would be seen getting close often, and was even warned by Salman Khan about the numerous cameras recording them. Kohli, who seemed to have anger issues, mistreated Tanishaa, who took it all silently, thus earning the nickname ‘doormat’ by other housemates. The two did date for a while after the show ended, but eventually parted ways.

Shaadi Mubarak on Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss makers planned a wedding in season 4 and season 10. (Photo: Voot) Bigg Boss makers planned a wedding in season 4 and season 10. (Photo: Voot)

If romance was not enough, Bigg Boss makers even got contestants married on the show. In season 4, Sara Khan’s then boyfriend Ali Merchant entered as a wild card, only to announce that they would be getting married on national television. With no other choice, co-contestants took it up as a task, and participated in the wedding. It was rumoured that the couple was paid a hefty sum for taking vows live on camera. However, the two filed for divorce soon after the show. The makers took another chance in Bigg Boss 10, when Monalisa tied the knot with boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. While many accused them of getting married for cameras, the two have been going strong for more than three years now.

Special mention: Apart from these much-talked-about controversies, there were some housemates who created a lot of drama during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. Kushal Tandon (Bigg Boss 7) was ousted and brought back for hitting VJ Andy. He would often lose his temper with host Salman Khan too. Swami Om also drew flak from all from the word go. Be it his big talk about being a godman, lies about his past to cursing contestants to even throwing pee on them, he was a poster boy for controversy on Bigg Boss 10.

Sreesanth (Bigg Boss 12) and Rahul Mahajan (Bigg Boss 3) tried to run away from the show many times. While Sreesanth also created drama with his anger issues, Mahajan would get uncomfortably close to women on the show. And last but not the least, Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik’s massage sessions in Bigg Boss 4 also irked many in the audience.

