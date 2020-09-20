Bigg Boss: 5 contestants who put their best fashion foot forward

Unlike previous seasons, contestants now dress quite well on Bigg Boss. (Photo: Voot)

Celebrities always try to put their best fashion foot forward while being on camera. Although the initial seasons of Bigg Boss were no less than a fashion disaster as most contestants were seen in pyjamas and hideous makeup, slowly and steadily, the show has now become a platform for celebrities to show off their fashion sense.

There’s no denying that the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes has everyone decked up. But there are many contestants who made an effort to look good on the show. And as we await the new season to kickstart, here’s looking back at five celebrities who put their best fashion foot forward on Bigg Boss over the years.

1. Hina Khan

Hina Khan ended up as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11. (Photo: Voot) Hina Khan ended up as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11. (Photo: Voot)

Think of fashion in Bigg Boss, and the first name that comes to mind is Hina Khan. Until the reality show, most had seen Hina in traditional wear while playing the righteous Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She did participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she was mostly be seen in sports gear on the stunt reality show. Coming to Bigg Boss, the actor on the first day itself shocked the housemates, when she informed them that she had got 105 night suits. Her confidence was visible when she also shared that she had already chosen her finale outfit. Every day, the actor made a new style statement with her attire, accessories and makeup.

2. Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Voot) Paras Chhabra was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Voot)

In a season where Sidharth Shukla wore the same pair of shorts almost every day, and Asim Riaz had no clothes on, Paras Chhabra stood out with his stylish looks. Taking cue from the ladies in the previous seasons, Chhabra came prepared with a huge collection of colourful jackets, matching tracksuits and of course, the much talked about shoes. The actor would also look dashing in the weekend episodes flaunting some classy suits. Abra ka dabra, stylish to tha Paras Chhabra.

3. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan won Bigg Boss 7 (Photo: Voot) Gauahar Khan won Bigg Boss 7 (Photo: Voot)

Before Hina Khan, if someone managed to stand out with her grace and style, it was Gauahar Khan. While personally, I am not too fond of her pink velvet tracksuit, it definitely became a rage among young girls. While her finale outfit is the most stylish gown worn by a winner till date, Gauahar also looked beautiful throughout her journey in the show. Be it her lazy casuals or simple salwar kameez and of course those towering heels, Gauahar Khan was the epitome of grace on Bigg Boss 7.

4. Upen Patel

Upen Patel was part of Bigg Boss 8 (Photo: Voot) Upen Patel was part of Bigg Boss 8 (Photo: Voot)

Being from the modelling industry, Upen Patel knew how to dress for the cameras, and the audience was highly impressed. Unlike most in the Bigg Boss house, Upen even donned formals during the weekdays. We don’t know if it were his clothes or his chiselled bod that did the trick, but Upen Patel has been one of the very few well dressed male contestants on the show.

5. Mahira Sharma

Before Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma was part of Naagin 3. (Photo: Voot) Before Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma was part of Naagin 3. (Photo: Voot)

Just like her good friend Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma too seemed well prepared to make a mark with her style. While fans saw a similarity between her and Hina Khan’s dressing style, Mahira created her own niche with her various looks on Bigg Boss 13. In a season of romance and fights, the actor brought in the much-needed glam quotient with her chic style.

Special Mention: Apart from these celebrities, other contestants who managed to make a mark with their fashionable avatar in Bigg Boss include Nitibha Kaul (Season 10), Gaurav Chopraa (Season 10), Karishma Tanna (Season 8) and Shefali Jariwala (Season 13).

