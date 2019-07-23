Bigg Boss Telugu 3: How to vote for your favourite contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 3, hosted by Nagarjuna, is off to a great start. Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh, Sreemukhi, Mahesh Vitta, Ali Reza, Hema, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Baba Bhaskar, Rohini, Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Jaffar, Ashu Reddy, Ravi Krishna and Shiva Jyothi will participate in the latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

If you are wondering how you can vote for your favourite contestants, we are here to help.

This year, the Google method to vote is removed. The simplest way to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants is via Hotstar. Through the streaming service’s app, you can save your favourite contestant from being kicked out of the show.

To vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants, follow these steps:

1. Open Hotstar app

2. Type Bigg Boss Telugu in search bar

3. Click the first result

4. Below the video, you will see a green button with the text – VOTE

Talking about hosting Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, Nagarjuna had earlier said, “I have always experimented with new things and am a collector of experiences. For me while television is not new, doing a show like Bigg Boss is a fresh experience and I am really excited to be a part of this.”