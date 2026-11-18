In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Anupamaa actor Manish Goel suffered an asthma attack following an argument with Qazi Touqeer. The altercation also brought back painful memories for Manish, who later opened up about a difficult chapter of his childhood and revealed that he had attempted suicide as a teenager. The actor was visibly upset after Qazi called him a professor during a nomination task. Manish’s wife, Poonam Goel, has also reacted to the incident, sharing her side of the story on social media.

While host Salman Khan has called Manish Goel the ‘goodman’ of this season, singer Qazi Touqeer has often questioned his nice behaviour. Qazi finds Manish too good to be true. Recently, in the nomination task, contestants had to throw a glass of sherbet at the housemates they wanted to nominate.

During Manish’s turn, Qazi approached him and began questioning their equation. The singer said, “I don’t hold any grudge against you, but we have a weird equation. I tried to be friends with you, talk to you, but you don’t reciprocate. You are too good; you are oversensitive.”

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Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer accuses Manish Goel of touching him inappropriately

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During the exchange, Qazi also called Manish a ‘professor’, a remark that particularly upset the actor.

Reacting to Qazi’s remarks, Manish reminded him that they had spent time together just a few hours earlier, when he had even made tea for him. He then made it clear that he did not wish to maintain any relationship with the singer inside the house.

Qazi continued to question his reaction and said, “You look like a professor; what’s wrong if I say that? I am not crossing a line or abusing you.”

The comment visibly upset Manish, who insisted that he did not look like a professor but was a good-looking actor with several television shows to his credit. He shouted, “I don’t look like a professor; I am a good-looking guy, I am an actor on Indian television. I have done 30 shows in 25 years; I am a star on TV, I am not a professor.”

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Manish became so distressed that he suffered an asthma attack, prompting fellow contestants to step in and help him.

He also expressed his disappointment with Qazi, saying, “I have never abused anyone to date; why do you provoke someone nice, again and again. I have always spoken to you nicely; I was really fond of you. Qazi, till the time I am on the show, please don’t come close to me. You take time to understand people, and you failed to do that with me.”

Manish Goel opens up about his past

Following the nomination task, Qazi continued to question Manish’s reaction to being called a professor. When he asked what was wrong with the remark, Manish suggested that there was a painful personal history behind his discomfort with the word.

“Do you want to know my backstory? You want to know what has happened to me in school time and why this word triggers me? I won’t tell you. I spoke at length with you about this, and you had apologized,” he said.

Fake Drama Exposed #ManishGoel He did all this drama to get sympathy and want to set a narrative against #QaziTouqeer SAJJAN SCRIPTED DRAMA https://t.co/DCV0syQdzt — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) November 17, 2026

Later, while speaking to fellow contestants Love Gill, Kanika Mann and Gullu, Manish became emotional and opened up about the difficult experiences he had gone through during his school years.

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“It was the darkest phase of my life, school time; I don’t want to dig that grave ever. Today, Qazi used it as a trigger, and it’s my mistake; I shouldn’t have reacted. When I said that I am not a professor but a good-looking man, you can connect it to that dark phase. There was something that happened during my 8th-10th standard; I don’t want to speak about it; only my mom knows. I was only 12-13 years old; some things you don’t dig up forever because they are very dark. I try not to think about it all, but if I have to sum it up, I tried to commit suicide. That’s all I would say.”

Manish Goel’s family reacts to Qazi’s provocation

Reacting to the altercation, Manish Goel’s wife and actress Poonam Goel shared a detailed statement on Instagram, explaining why the word ‘professor’ has been particularly upsetting for her husband.

“I have been patient and stayed silent for over a month, but it’s high time I put this out. I want people to understand why Manish reacts to the word “Professor.” Ever since Manish entered the house, Qazi has constantly poked him with names like “Gyani Baba” and “Professor.” It initially started as a prank played by Qazi; Manish had no idea about it, but he still took it sportingly, joined them, and even danced along (which wasn’t telecast). However, Qazi kept taking it further with condescending remarks and age-shaming. When Manish finally asked him to stop and draw a line, Qazi told the camera that he would make Manish cry and wouldn’t stop. That is the real reason behind Manish’s reaction to the word Professor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Goel (@poonamnarulaofficial)

She further defended her husband’s behaviour, saying that he had never deliberately approached Qazi to pick a fight or seek screen time.

“My husband never approaches Qazi to pick a fight. He doesn’t care about screen time. If he did, he would have done things purely for footage, but he doesn’t. He is emotional, sometimes dramatic, and speaks in strong words. He is a North Indian man born in the 70s. That is his personality. Just because the younger generation may not relate to his way of speaking or reacting doesn’t mean he is pretending. He is a genuinely nice family man, but he will react when someone constantly pokes him, age-shames him, or makes inappropriate poop jokes around him. That is not his class. You may love Qazi, but don’t let that support blind you to the other side. If Manish cared about elimination, he wouldn’t have sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi.”

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Poonam also urged viewers not to judge her husband solely on edited footage from the reality show.

“In 2026, if people cannot accept a simple, genuinely nice 51-year-old man without expecting him to jump around, abuse others, or play along with every kind of stupidity, then that’s disappointing and immature. Manish speaks this way in real life. He loves and takes pride in his language, Shuddh Hindi. He is an actor, and we are proud of him. But sometimes, you need to look beyond edited footage and look into a person’s eyes to understand when they are genuinely hurt and when they are acting. It’s disappointing to see what people choose to endorse today. But we will always stand by each other as a family,” Poonam further added in the statement.

A few weeks ago, Qazi Touqeer had also accused Manish Goel of touching him inappropriately during a prank, an incident that left Manish emotional. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan addressed the issue. While appreciating Qazi for entertaining people with the prank, Salman pointed out that he did not know where to draw the line and had taken the joke too far, to the point where it affected Manish.

Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive themes, including past mental health struggles and emotional distress. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time, support is available.

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