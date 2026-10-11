Bigg Boss 20: Wamiqa Gabbi praises Qazi Touqeer, singer wins Rs 5 lakhs

Kashmir-based singer Qazi Touqeer has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestant of Bigg Boss 20. Since the first week, Qazi has drawn praise not only from viewers but also from guests appearing on Weekend Ka Vaar. Most recently, he was lauded by actress Wamiqa Gabbi and also won Rs 5 lakh in a brand activity on the show.

Wamiqa Gabbi praises Qazi Touqeer

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao joined host Salman Khan as they promoted their film Praahar. After the actors spoke about their film, Wamiqa went on to reveal that she is a big fan of the show and has been watching it since day one. She praised Qazi and asked Salman if she could meet the contestants. Wamiqa said, “I have been watching the show since the first episode, and I am enjoying it a lot. You (Salman Khan) are the most entertaining; I am loving you in every weekend episode.”