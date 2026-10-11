Bigg Boss 20: Wamiqa Gabbi praises Qazi Touqeer, singer wins Rs 5 lakhs

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Wamiqa Gabbi praised Qazi Touqeer for his performance on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiOct 11, 2026 10:21 AM IST
Wamiqa Gabbi Qazi Touqeer Bigg Boss 20Wamiqa Gabbi praises Qazi Touqeer on Bigg Boss 20. (Photos: Wamiqa Gabbi, Qazi Touqeer/Instagram)
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Kashmir-based singer Qazi Touqeer has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestant of Bigg Boss 20. Since the first week, Qazi has drawn praise not only from viewers but also from guests appearing on Weekend Ka Vaar. Most recently, he was lauded by actress Wamiqa Gabbi and also won Rs 5 lakh in a brand activity on the show.

Wamiqa Gabbi praises Qazi Touqeer

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao joined host Salman Khan as they promoted their film Praahar. After the actors spoke about their film, Wamiqa went on to reveal that she is a big fan of the show and has been watching it since day one. She praised Qazi and asked Salman if she could meet the contestants. Wamiqa said, “I have been watching the show since the first episode, and I am enjoying it a lot. You (Salman Khan) are the most entertaining; I am loving you in every weekend episode.”

Also Read: Qazi Touqeer not exiting Bigg Boss 20, team dismisses eviction rumors: ‘Stay calm, keep faith’

 

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As she met the contestants, Wamiqa said she has been loving the season and added, “Qazi has been consistently my favorite since the first episode. Qaziji, how do you have so much patience? You stay positive. I really enjoy watching you. When you say the audience will watch out for you, I feel it. Your songs are so good; they elevate my mood. In the last few weeks, I have also started liking Gullu and his fun, positive attitude. Kanika, I love the way you are playing, but you can be a lot more entertaining.”

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Qazi Touqeer wins Rs 5 lakhs

After Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao left, Salman Khan announced that Qazi Touqeer had also won the Flipkart Fashion Icon title of the season along with Rs 5 lakhs. Qazi received the prize from Mahhi Vij and dedicated the prize to his wife. He shared how she advised him to get ready every day for every meal.

Also Read | Salman Khan schools Qazi Touqeer over his ‘lollipop’ comment: ‘Should have backed off’

 

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Last week was a difficult one for Qazi Touqeer, who remained unwell throughout and was diagnosed with dengue. He continued to receive treatment while staying on the show. Rumours soon surfaced that Qazi might have to exit due to his health, but his team dismissed the speculation.

Despite being seen on IV drips and taking rest, Qazi continued to participate and entertain through the week. In an upcoming episode, Salman Khan will be seen praising Qazi’s spirit and commitment to the show.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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