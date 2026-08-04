Bigg Boss 20 teaser: Bigg Boss 20 teaser: Salman Khan hints at a Karan-Arjun angle, fans wonder if SRK will co-host

Ever since Bigg Boss makers announced to release all 6 versions of the show simultaneously in the upcoming festive months, there has been a renewed buzz for the captive reality shows. A few weeks back, the very first look from Bigg Boss 20 was dropped, featuring the show’s logo for this year. Now, Bigg Boss 20’s teaser has also been released, showing Salman Khan returning as host, but what has also sparked curiosity is the superstar hinting at the Karan-Arjun angle in the promo.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 teaser

Bigg Boss 20’s first promo was revealed on Tuesday, featuring its host Salman Khan. As the superstar built anticipation for the upcoming season, towards the end he teased a Karan-Arjun angle, leaving many fans curious. For a few days, there have been rumors about Salman Khan not hosting the full season of Bigg Boss 20. Last week, it was also reported that the actor had reduced his fee for the show from Rs 120 crores to Rs 70 crores for this season; however, there is no official confirmation on the same.