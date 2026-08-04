Bigg Boss 20 teaser: Bigg Boss 20 teaser: Salman Khan hints at a Karan-Arjun angle, fans wonder if SRK will co-host

Ever since Bigg Boss makers announced to release all 6 versions of the show simultaneously in the upcoming festive months, there has been a renewed buzz for the captive reality shows. A few weeks back, the very first look from Bigg Boss 20 was dropped, featuring the show’s logo for this year. Now, Bigg Boss 20’s teaser has also been released, showing Salman Khan returning as host, but what has also sparked curiosity is the superstar hinting at the Karan-Arjun angle in the promo.
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 teaser
Bigg Boss 20’s first promo was revealed on Tuesday, featuring its host Salman Khan. As the superstar built anticipation for the upcoming season, towards the end he teased a Karan-Arjun angle, leaving many fans curious. For a few days, there have been rumors about Salman Khan not hosting the full season of Bigg Boss 20. Last week, it was also reported that the actor had reduced his fee for the show from Rs 120 crores to Rs 70 crores for this season; however, there is no official confirmation on the same.
In the show’s latest promo, Salman Khan is seen walking with a horse; he says, “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh ab Bigg Boss mein dobaar hoga… Thathas-two!” While fans are happy to see Salman back, many are wondering if the makers are planning to bring back some old contestants or if Salman has a co-host. Fans are even speculating a collaboration between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan this season. A few reports also suggest that King Khan might join Bhaijaan on the show’s grand premiere, which is why the Karan Arjun reference is given. One internet user also wondered if the contestants will play in pairs this year and if Bigg Boss will have two winners in season 20.
More details about the same are yet to unfold. Talking about the latest season, Salman Khan said in a press statement, “Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there’s a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we’ve seen before. The first hint is already out there; you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.”
Bigg Boss 20 start date and contestants
SCREEN had earlier revealed that the show’s latest season will premiere on 6th September. The same has been confirmed with the show’s teaser too. Like last year, Bigg Boss 20 will also first appear on JioHotstar at 9 pm and then on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every Monday to Sunday.
As for the contestants, actress Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, comedian Sunil Pal, content creator Showik Chakraborty, Arjun Bijlani, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Mr Faisu, Faiz Baloch, Bhavya Singh, Maxternn, and Dushyant Kukreja have been approached for Bigg Boss 20; however, a final list of contestants will only be released closer to the show’s release.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More