Bigg Boss 20 twist revealed: What Salman Khan’s ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Vardaan’ clues mean

Ever since Salman Khan teased that “what happened in Karan Arjun will happen again in Bigg Boss,” fans have been trying to decode the biggest mystery surrounding Bigg Boss 20. The latest promo only fuelled the speculation, with the superstar revealing that every contestant will receive a special “vardaan.” SCREEN has now exclusively learned what those cryptic clues actually mean.
Salman Khan’s ‘Vardaan’ refers to contestants getting two lives
In the latest promo, Salman Khan says, “Is baar Bigg Boss mein sabhi gharwalon ko milega ek vardaan… Thathas-two! Meri jaan.”
While the line initially appeared cryptic, sources tell SCREEN that the “ek se bhale do” concept is the central theme of this season.
According to a source close to the production, the “Karan Arjun” reference isn’t about bringing back former contestants or introducing a co-host. Instead, it revolves around contestants getting two lives in the game.
“The Karan Arjun concept is basically about two lives. It means that when a contestant gets eliminated, they will get a second life or another chance to remain in the show.”
The source further explained the connection with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s 1995 blockbuster.
“Just like Karan and Arjun got another life to complete their journey, contestants here will also get an opportunity to return to the game stronger after elimination.”
According to another source, this year’s Bigg Boss house will be divided into two separate sections. Contestants who are eliminated from the main game may not leave the competition immediately. Instead, they could be shifted to the other side of the house, where they would continue playing before eventually getting an opportunity to be “reborn” into the main game.
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If implemented as planned, it could mark one of the biggest format changes in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, fundamentally altering how eliminations work and giving contestants another shot at the trophy.
The makers, however, are yet to officially reveal the complete format.
The cryptic dialogue triggered several theories online. Some fans speculated that Shah Rukh Khan could join Salman Khan for the grand premiere, while others wondered whether former contestants would return, the house would have two winners, or contestants would compete in pairs.
The latest promo introducing the “vardaan” appears to be the first major clue to the season’s central twist. The “two lives” concept is expected to be the biggest gameplay change in Bigg Boss 20.
About Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6.
Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu, Sunil Pal, Maxternn, Dushyant Kukreja, Bhavya Singh and several other celebrities have reportedly been approached for the new season. The final contestant list is expected to be announced closer to the premiere.
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The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm, Monday to Sunday.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More