Bigg Boss 20 twist revealed: What Salman Khan’s ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Vardaan’ clues mean

Ever since Salman Khan teased that “what happened in Karan Arjun will happen again in Bigg Boss,” fans have been trying to decode the biggest mystery surrounding Bigg Boss 20. The latest promo only fuelled the speculation, with the superstar revealing that every contestant will receive a special “vardaan.” SCREEN has now exclusively learned what those cryptic clues actually mean.

In the latest promo, Salman Khan says, “Is baar Bigg Boss mein sabhi gharwalon ko milega ek vardaan… Thathas-two! Meri jaan.”

While the line initially appeared cryptic, sources tell SCREEN that the “ek se bhale do” concept is the central theme of this season.

According to a source close to the production, the “Karan Arjun” reference isn’t about bringing back former contestants or introducing a co-host. Instead, it revolves around contestants getting two lives in the game.

“The Karan Arjun concept is basically about two lives. It means that when a contestant gets eliminated, they will get a second life or another chance to remain in the show.”

The source further explained the connection with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s 1995 blockbuster.

“Just like Karan and Arjun got another life to complete their journey, contestants here will also get an opportunity to return to the game stronger after elimination.”

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A second house, a second chance?

According to another source, this year’s Bigg Boss house will be divided into two separate sections. Contestants who are eliminated from the main game may not leave the competition immediately. Instead, they could be shifted to the other side of the house, where they would continue playing before eventually getting an opportunity to be “reborn” into the main game.

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If implemented as planned, it could mark one of the biggest format changes in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, fundamentally altering how eliminations work and giving contestants another shot at the trophy.

The makers, however, are yet to officially reveal the complete format.

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Salman Khan’s ‘Karan Arjun’ teaser sparked massive speculation

The show’s first promo had left fans guessing after Salman Khan walked alongside a horse and declared, “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh ab Bigg Boss mein dobara hoga… Thathas-two!”

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The cryptic dialogue triggered several theories online. Some fans speculated that Shah Rukh Khan could join Salman Khan for the grand premiere, while others wondered whether former contestants would return, the house would have two winners, or contestants would compete in pairs.

The latest promo introducing the “vardaan” appears to be the first major clue to the season’s central twist. The “two lives” concept is expected to be the biggest gameplay change in Bigg Boss 20.

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6.

Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu, Sunil Pal, Maxternn, Dushyant Kukreja, Bhavya Singh and several other celebrities have reportedly been approached for the new season. The final contestant list is expected to be announced closer to the premiere.

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The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm, Monday to Sunday.