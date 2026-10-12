Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer cries as Salman Khan supports him, reprimands Yung DSA and Scout OP

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan gave contestants a reality check for their misbehavior. Yung DSA and Scout OP were reprimanded for misbehaving with Qazi Touqeer, who suffered from dengue last week. Salman Khan schooled Yung and Scout and even called them bullies for provoking Qazi. Seeing this support, Qazi Touqeer got emotional and shared how he was very hurt by everyone’s attitude.
Salman Khan supports Qazi; schools Yung DSA and Scout OP
Last week, there were several occasions where Yung and Sviut clashed with Qazi and tried to provoke him. When the singer was given extra food for nutrition as he was unwell, they objected to it. During fights, Yung and Scout also kept threatening Qazi of harming him outside. On Sunday, Salman Khan reprimanded them and said, “You guys went after Qazi like bullies, then he retaliated, which was also wrong. Qazi, you could have avoided them. There seems to be a bullying gang in the house. What’s with these threats you guys are making about harming each other outside? Aamrapali, why do you have double standards while passing judgments? You called Qazi a moron, a pervert. Scout, you commented on beating Mahhi. I want to ask you, Aamrapali, why are your friends given the benefit of doubt?”
While Aamrapali defended herself, Yung and Scout also apologized. Salman Khan also questioned Scout over rudely serving food to Qazi Touqeer. He asked the gaming creator why he volunteered to serve Qazi food when they were not on good terms. “When Luv was taking food for Qazi, who was unwell, what did you do, Scout? The way you gave the food was not right. When you had a problem with him, why did you go? You wanted to show that you gave a sick man food; it would look nice on TV. Your way of giving him food was very uncouth, vaahiyaat, and heartless. Even in jail, no one serves food like this; I have been there. In movies, they show how food is slid through the door; that doesn’t happen. They serve you food nicely.”
As Salman Khan addressed the misbehavior towards Qazi, he even revealed that Qazi was suffering from dengue. “How many of you think Qazi was faking illness? Who all have suffered from dengue? I had COVID and dengue together during a film’s shoot, and the pain was unbearable; it felt like 10 men were beating me,” Salman said. Qazi cried and said, “Even though I had dengue, the doctor asked if my joints were paining, my back was paining. I said no, because I wanted to entertain. I was in a lot of pain. Kanika told me I would be given 10 eggs for protein; others objected, and I was very hurt. I fought very hard.” Mahhi also cried and added, “They serve us food very badly.” Salman added, “You guys said he was acting.”
He later pulled up Uditi Singh for not supporting Qazi and said, “Uditi, Qazi took a stand for you in the diss task; everyone went against him. When Yung was mocking him, you were laughing. It wasn’t the time to laugh. You also said he was faking his health. Next time, if someone is ill, show some empathy. The doctors are not mad here that they kept calling him to the medical room.”
Later, Aman Gandhi lost his one lifeline on the show, while content creator Nakul Dhull entered as the second wildcard contestant.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More