Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer cries as Salman Khan supports him, reprimands Yung DSA and Scout OP

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan gave contestants a reality check for their misbehavior. Yung DSA and Scout OP were reprimanded for misbehaving with Qazi Touqeer, who suffered from dengue last week. Salman Khan schooled Yung and Scout and even called them bullies for provoking Qazi. Seeing this support, Qazi Touqeer got emotional and shared how he was very hurt by everyone’s attitude.

Salman Khan supports Qazi; schools Yung DSA and Scout OP

Last week, there were several occasions where Yung and Sviut clashed with Qazi and tried to provoke him. When the singer was given extra food for nutrition as he was unwell, they objected to it. During fights, Yung and Scout also kept threatening Qazi of harming him outside. On Sunday, Salman Khan reprimanded them and said, “You guys went after Qazi like bullies, then he retaliated, which was also wrong. Qazi, you could have avoided them. There seems to be a bullying gang in the house. What’s with these threats you guys are making about harming each other outside? Aamrapali, why do you have double standards while passing judgments? You called Qazi a moron, a pervert. Scout, you commented on beating Mahhi. I want to ask you, Aamrapali, why are your friends given the benefit of doubt?”