Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer accuses Manish Goel of touching him inappropriately

Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel’s bittersweet equation on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is set to worsen. In the latest promo for the show, Qazi and Manish are seen fighting once again after the singer accuses the Anupamaa actor of touching him inappropriately.

Qazi Touqeer accuses Manish Goel of touching him inappropriately

In the promo for the upcoming episode, the housemates are seen having fun. During one such moment, Qazi Touqeer dresses up as a woman, wearing Mahhi’s weekend outfit. He is then seen flirting with Manish Goel. The Anupamaa actor plays along, lifts Qazi and carries him to the bathroom. However, the gesture leaves Qazi offended.

In the promo, Qazi is seen telling Manish, “What you did has hurt me a lot. You lost it here. You touched my body.” Manish responds, “When you do something, it’s all a joke, in a fun mood, but when someone else continues, it’s not good.”