Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer accuses Manish Goel of touching him inappropriately

Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel’s bittersweet equation on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is set to worsen. In the latest promo for the show, Qazi and Manish are seen fighting once again after the singer accuses the Anupamaa actor of touching him inappropriately.
Qazi Touqeer accuses Manish Goel of touching him inappropriately
In the promo for the upcoming episode, the housemates are seen having fun. During one such moment, Qazi Touqeer dresses up as a woman, wearing Mahhi’s weekend outfit. He is then seen flirting with Manish Goel. The Anupamaa actor plays along, lifts Qazi and carries him to the bathroom. However, the gesture leaves Qazi offended.
In the promo, Qazi is seen telling Manish, “What you did has hurt me a lot. You lost it here. You touched my body.” Manish responds, “When you do something, it’s all a joke, in a fun mood, but when someone else continues, it’s not good.”
Also Read: ‘Are you married or not?’: Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan confronts Qazi Touqeer over marriage
Qazi then says, “There was a woman’s soul inside my body at that time, and you caught a woman.” Manish gets angry and says, “I respect women a lot. Do not start this. Don’t hit below the belt.” Manish also discusses Qazi’s accusation of inappropriate touch with Mahhi Vij and says, “What is this? Please don’t play this woman card with me.”
‘I love my wife’: Manish Goel
In another extended promo released on JioHotstar’s Instagram page, Qazi tells Manish, “Manish Bhai, everyone saw what you did today. Why were you taking me to the washroom? Had I not stopped you, you would have taken me inside the washroom.” He turns towards another contestant and says, “The way he pounced at me, my God.”
Manish is seen responding, “When you are fooling around, then expect a reciprocation too. If you joke with me, then I will respond. I was just impersonating you, and I think you should understand that. I love my wife. I respect women a lot. Do not start this. Stop playing the woman card with me.”