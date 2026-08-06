Bigg Boss 20 promo: Salman Khan hints at giving ‘vardaan’ to contestants in upcoming season

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back as the host of the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Promotional videos for Bigg Boss 20 have already begun surfacing online. On Thursday, the makers dropped another promo on social media, leaving fans even more intrigued.

In the latest clip, Salman hints that every contestant in the upcoming season will receive a special “vardaan” (boon).

Taking to their Instagram handle, ColorsTV shared the promo and wrote in the caption, “What’s the vardaan? Guess karo meri jaan.. #BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and @colorstv.”

Several fans flooded the comments section, expressing excitement about the upcoming season and making gusses about the interesting theme.