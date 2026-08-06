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Bigg Boss 20 promo: Salman Khan hints at giving ‘vardaan’ to contestants in upcoming season
Bigg Boss 20 new promo: In the latest teaser, host Salman Khan hinted at giving a 'vardaan' to the contestants in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back as the host of the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Promotional videos for Bigg Boss 20 have already begun surfacing online. On Thursday, the makers dropped another promo on social media, leaving fans even more intrigued.
In the latest clip, Salman hints that every contestant in the upcoming season will receive a special “vardaan” (boon).
Taking to their Instagram handle, ColorsTV shared the promo and wrote in the caption, “What’s the vardaan? Guess karo meri jaan.. #BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and @colorstv.”
Several fans flooded the comments section, expressing excitement about the upcoming season and making gusses about the interesting theme.
“Family, get ready to see Salman sir,” a user commented. Another fan wrote, “So excited!!!” “Ab ye vardaan kya hoga bhai?” a third comment read. “Bhai ye bohot grand lag raha hai. Jacket dekho! Fit,” a social media user commented.
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On Tuesday, a promo featuring host Salman Khan, teased a Karan-Arjun angle in Bigg Boss 20, leaving fans curious. In the promo, Salman is seen walking with a horse, and saying, “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh ab Bigg Boss mein dobaar hoga… Thathas-two!” Netizens speculated that it could be a collaboration between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the new season.
Meanwhile, rumours have been circulating that Salman Khan may not host the entire season. Reports also claimed that he had reduced his fee from Rs 120 crore to Rs 70 crore for this edition. However, neither claim has been officially confirmed.
While speaking about Bigg Boss 20, Salman said in a press statement, “Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there’s a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we’ve seen before. The first hint is already out there; you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.”
Bigg Boss’s latest season will premiere on September 6. Just like last year, Bigg Boss 20 will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every Monday to Sunday.
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