Neha Dhupia lauds Salman Khan’s stand against paparazzi; Manish Goel enters as wildcard

Salman Khan hosted Roadies Rising gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Malhan, Prince Narula and Rannvijay Singha on Bigg Boss 20 on Saturday. In the episode. Neha lauded Salman for the stand he took against the paparazzi for clicking inappropriate photos of actresses.

A few weeks ago, Salman Khan spoke out against the paparazzi clicking inappropriate photos of actresses. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episodes he said, “They take a shot from behind, which none of the heroines like. There must be a few who would allow that, but what about the rest who don’t like it? In between, I saw Saiee Manjrekar, who worked with us in Dabangg; she became so awkward due to this. Neha Dhupia fired them. Even my own niece was walking, and this shot was taken from behind. Why? And then they captioned it as, ‘Guess Who?'”

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“Who are these people? I am saying this to all the girls who don’t like this; wherever it happens, just give them a slap. Ask them to take the same shot of their mothers or sisters and put it on social media. Disgusting people. Who made them so big? Who gave them a press card? What is their mentality? Some people want to do it and don’t mind it at all, but 90 percent of the girls I know, and those who have become mothers now and are married, never wanted this earlier, and they don’t want this even now. Still, they keep doing this,” Salman added.

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On the latest episode of Bigg Boss Season 20, Neha Dhupia lauded Salman Khan for taking a stand and said she has been wanting to reach out to him for the last 2-3 weeks. Neha said, “I didn’t have a chance to say thank you before. You are such a great voice, sir; thank you for saying all those things. You know there are very few voices that can reach as many people as you can. When you say it, it makes the world listen. The stand you took was one that demanded a response. Thank you for doing that.”

Salman Khan shared how he is working on the issue on a deeper level and pointed out how some paparazzi pages are taking his warning as a joke. He said, “I saw that stuff, and now they have started doing it even more, but I will take a big stand against it. I will take all of them to the cleanup. They think right now it’s a joke, and some big platforms are doing it. We will take full-on action against them. Some women and some guys call them there, pay for them to be there, and ask them to do this. So what can the paps also do then? The differentiation is between those who want and those who don’t want it. Those who are okay with it can continue, but those not okay, should not be troubled. So when you girls come there and ask them not to click a photo a certain way, after that, if they do so, then I shall deal with them.”

Manish Goel enters Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant

TV actor Manish Goel, who was recently seen in Anupamaa, entered the Bigg Boss 20 house last night as the season’s first wildcard contestant. Soon after entering the house, he offered the contestants some advice on their game.

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Manish Goel has been working in the television industry for over two decades. Manish became quite popular on television, but he has seen his share of ups and downs.