Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull, Gullu get into physical fight; Love Gill and Asif clash

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss has always made headlines for the fights, heated discussions, and relationships that develop inside the house. The ongoing season, Bigg Boss 20, has also kept viewers hooked with its share of drama and unexpected twists. Recently, a physical altercation between contestants Nakul Dhull and Gullu shocked viewers, with reports suggesting that wildcard contestant Nakul may have been evicted following the incident. However, his eviction has not yet been officially confirmed.

Going by the new promotional videos of Bigg Boss 20, the fight began after Nakul overheard Qazi Touqeer discussing the incident in which he allegedly spat into fellow contestant Scout’s ear. Qazi was reportedly talking about the incident with other housemates, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij, when Nakul heard the conversation and informed Scout about it.

Scout, Yung and Nakul subsequently went outside to confront Qazi.

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During the confrontation, Gullu intervened and said something that angered Nakul. The situation escalated when Nakul moved towards Gullu, leading to a physical altercation between the two. Gullu also reacted physically, and several contestants attempted to intervene and stop the fight.

Mahhi Vij was seen crying and shouting during the incident, questioning why Nakul had hit Gullu and whether that was the reason he had entered the house.

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The clash has also triggered reactions on social media. YouTuber Elvish Yadav commented on the incident on X, writing, “After such a long time, watched BiggBoss today Rules have changed, maybe now they evict whoever the father figure is. Sad #BiggBoss20.”

Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar’s team took to X to post, “This is so unfair How are people like this even allowed to enter the house in the first place, and for what reason? He literally came from outside with a plan to fight with Gullu, got physical with him, and did exactly what he came for. And yes, we have every reason to question whether this was planned. We want answers about how the news of a physical altercation between him and Gullu was leaked on Saturday when the actual fight happened on Sunday. How could such specific information about an incident be out a day before it even happened? Because, at that point, the incident hadn’t even taken place in real time. Secondly, unnecessary physical violence and crossing someone’s personal boundaries are absolutely unacceptable. Bigg Boss is a show, not a place where people should be allowed to threaten or physically attack others. Gullu did not enter the show to be treated like this, where someone could allegedly come in with a plan to target him and get physical with him. This kind of behaviour should have serious consequences. We demand answers and justice for Gullu. EVICT THIS GOON ASAP #BB20 #BiggBoss20 #Gullu.”

This is so unfair How are people like this even allowed to enter the house in the first place, and for what reason? He literally came from outside with a plan to fight with Gullu, got physical with him, and did exactly what he came for. And yes, we have every reason to question whether this was planned. We want answers about how the news of a physical altercation between him and Gullu was leaked on Saturday when the actual fight happened on Sunday. How could such specific information about an incident be out a day before it even happened? Because, at that point, the incident hadn’t even taken place in real time. Secondly, unnecessary physical violence and crossing someone’s personal boundaries are absolutely unacceptable. Bigg Boss is a show, not a place where people should be allowed to threaten or physically attack others. Gullu did not enter the show to be treated like this, where someone could allegedly come in with a plan to target him and get physical with him. This kind of behaviour should have serious consequences. We demand answers and justice for Gullu. EVICT THIS GOON ASAP #BB20 #BiggBoss20 #Gullu — Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) (@kushalTanwar01) October 13, 2026

Actor Karan Kundrra posted on X, “Hats off Gullu!! Calm, composed and respectful always”.

Meanwhile, another promo from the show featuring Love Gill and Asif has sparked discussions among viewers. The two contestants were seen involved in a heated disagreement amid growing tensions inside the house.

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Following the promo’s release, several viewers took to social media to question Asif’s approach towards Love. Some described his behaviour as controlling and stressed that Love Gill should be free to make her own decisions and play the game on her terms. Others encouraged Love to stand her ground, voice her opinions and focus on her individual gameplay.

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Hosted by Salman Khan, this season of Bigg Boss 20 follows the theme ‘Tathas-Two’, which gives contestants a second chance at survival inside the house. Contestants including Aman Gandhi, Mary Kom, Yung DSA, ScoutOP and Aasif Khan have already lost one of their lives.

The reality show Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and is also available to stream on JioHotstar.