Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij lashes out as contestants drag ex-husband, daughter’s name into tasks

Last few weeks have been very difficult for actress Mahhi Vij on Bigg Boss 20. There have been several instances where Mahhi broke down. The actress is not on the best of terms with her fellow contestants, especially her equation with Love Gill has been seeing a lot of friction. After the Weekend Ka Vaar, Love Gill called Mahhi ‘Ping Pong’, referring to someone who kept gossiping and spread judgements from one person to another. Reacting to this tag, Mahhi spoke to Scout OP and said, , “Even I can call her a home-breaker, but only for you, I am not. Please tell her to stop calling me Ping Pong.”

This conversation came up on Wednesday during the nomination task. Uditi Singh nominated Mahhi stating that she called Love Gill a home-breaker. Learning about this comment, Love got very upset and lashed out at Mahhi. Kanika Mann and Aamrapali Dubey also supported Love, and told Mahhi that it was a terrible thing to call someone. Realising her mistake, Maahi apologised.

‘Kaat ke rakh dungi’- Maahi Vij breaksdown

After this confrontation, the nomination tasks continued. Soon after the task ended, Love Gill went to Mahhi and told her, “May be you have been through a situation like this in your personal life, which is why you can call any girl a home-breaker.” Defending her comment, Mahhi replied, “No one broke my home, so I have not witnessed this. You are getting personal with me, don’t do that.”

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Also Read: Mahhi Vij says she didn’t take alimony from Jay Bhanushali: ‘Judge asked me to reconsider’

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During the argument, Mahhi got emotional, “Don’t discuss Jay or my divorce, mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech main mat lana, kaat ke rakh dungi yaha pe. (If you drag my husband into this, I will rip you apart.) You know what happened in my personal life? Low standard. I never share anything about my personal life or Jay with anyone.” Aamrapali also argued with Mahhi stating that she was wrong, and if she makes such comment, people will call her worse.

Housemates attack Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara

After this situation calmed down, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task. Here housemates were divided into two teams. While one member of the team had to sit without showing any emotion, the opposite team’s job was to make them flinch. Mahhi was the first contestant and to make her cry, the other team started speaking about Mahhi’s seven-year-old daughter, Tara.

Trying to make Mahhi emotional, Kanika Mann said, “You don’t care about anyone’s emotions or characters. You keep playing the sympathy card saying you have left your kids behind to come to this show. If someone calls you a home-breaker, it hurts, but you can call anyone that. Your motherly instincts are very convenient. When you want sympathy, you take your kids’ names, but in actual issues those instincts disappear.”

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Uditi Singh joined in and added, “You will take home the wicked woman tag from this show, you are evil. When Tara sees you like this, what will she learn from this?” Yung DSA also added, “What you have done is very selfish. I will tell the Hotstar team to delete these episodes, when poor Tara grows up, she will cry and feel ashamed seeing these episodes.”

Seeing how the comments got brutal, Mahhi’s good friend Qazi Touqeer, who was also in the opposite team, came up to her and said, “Your daughter will be proud of you, Tara is watching you and she will be proud. Your parents and children are watching you, she is crying with you right now. You are here for your daughter, she is everything for you, you are strong.”

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Mahhi later thanked Qazi for his encouraging words and told others that she won’t spare them for dragging her daughter in the task.

Mahhi’s ex-husband Jay Bhanushali gets angry, issues a statement

Following this episode, Mahhi Vij’s ex-husband Jay Bhanushali posted on social media how he will not let their children watch Bigg Boss 20 anymore. He slammed the contestants for saying such things for his daughter Tara. Jay Bhanushali wrote in the caption, “My Kids are watching this and asking me questions. Requesting all please don’t tag me or my kids in any of this negativity… this post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids.” In the post, Jay wrote, “After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore.”

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He further wrote in the statement, “I had decided that I will never speak about anyone’s game play or give my opinion about any particular contestant and support Mahhi wherever I am needed. JUST FOR A TASK-Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother’s actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi’s children, and Love Gill’s mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter. Tara is 7 years old baby she is not a contestant of Bigg Boss getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense.”

“Honestly, why are our children being dragged into something they have absolutely no connection with? Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary. As a father, I don’t want my children growing up with a trauma that Tara’s name is used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children’s peace and innocence will always come first. Thank you. Good bye BIGG BOSS 20,” Jay wrote in the statement.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali had gotten married in 2011, they ended their marriage after 14 years. In January 2026, the couple officially got divorced, however, they continue to be good friends and co-parent their children. Mahhi and Jay have three children – Khushi and Rajveer are fostered by them, while Tara is their biological daugher. Tara was born in 2019.