Bigg Boss 20 Launch Live Updates: Salman Khan is all set to welcome new batch of contestants

Bigg Boss 20 Launch Live Updates: Salman Khan is returning as the host, bringing his trademark style to the milestone 20th season of the popular reality show.

Bigg Boss 20 Live Updates: The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6. Salman Khan is returning as the host for the milestone 20th season, and several names from television, films, social media and reality shows have been linked to the upcoming edition.

The tentative list of Bigg Boss 20 contestants includes Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar, Aasif Khan, Arishfa Khan, Mahhi Vij, Isha Rikhi, Love Gill, Rhiya Ahir, Yung DSA, Uditi Singh, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi and Rohed Khan.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij rumoured to join Salman Khan’s show With Bigg Boss 20 promising a new theme, a fresh house and several twists, the contestant lineup is likely to be one of the biggest talking points once the doors officially open. This Bigg Boss Hindi season’s elaborate set has already become a talking point. Built around the theme ‘Vardaan’, the new Bigg Boss house promises to be unlike its previous editions, combining a minimalist design with quirky, whimsical and slightly unsettling elements. For the first time in 19 years, designer Omung Kumar has handed over the responsibility of creating the Bigg Boss house to Varsha Jain, who has previously designed houses for the South Indian versions of the reality show. Spread across 10,000 square feet and equipped with 104 cameras, the house has been designed around the idea of duality, leaving several spaces open to interpretation. Bigg Boss Season 20 will air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar. Adding to the excitement, the franchise’s four South Indian editions, Bigg Boss Tamil, Bigg Boss Telugu, Bigg Boss Kannada and Bigg Boss Malayalam, will also kick off on the same day. Live Updates Sep 6, 2026 04:45 PM IST Nirahua’s Bigg Boss 20 appearance sparks Amrapali Dubey entry buzz Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, made an appearance on Bigg Boss 20, sparking a flurry of reactions and memes on social media. His presence also fuelled speculation among fans about Amrapali Dubey potentially entering the reality show. Sep 6, 2026 04:30 PM IST Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari enters Bigg Boss 20 Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari is all set to enter Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant. In a new promo, Manoj makes a special appearance to drop his daughter off, while Salman Khan welcomes Rhiti with his trademark humour. The promo also references Manoj’s memorable Bigg Boss 4 stint. Giving her advice regarding the fights that happen inside the house, Salman quips, "Don't fight over eggs." Sep 6, 2026 04:15 PM IST Salman Khan to perform iconic dance steps on Bigg Boss 20 stage Host Salman Khan is all set to kick off Bigg Boss 20 in style as he performs 20 of his most iconic dance steps right at the start of the episode. Sep 6, 2026 04:07 PM IST Bigg Boss 20 theme The season's core theme is "Tathastu" (teased as "Tathas-two" or "Vardaan"), which centers around the concept of duality, illusions, and getting a special blessing or second chance. Sep 6, 2026 03:52 PM IST Bigg Boss 20 premiere: When and where to watch Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 20 premieres today with Salman Khan returning as the host. The grand premiere will stream first on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while viewers can also watch it on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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