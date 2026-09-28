Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi evicted, Salman Khan demands jail for making fake AI videos

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, host Salman Khan expressed his concerns over fake AI vidoes and said will take up the matter very seriously.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
7 min readMumbaiSep 28, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Isha Rikhi evicted from Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 20Isha Rikhi evicted, Salman Khan expresses concerns about AI on Bigg Boss 20 (Photos: JioHotstar Reality / Instagram)
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Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan has been making headlines with every Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Last week, the superstar took a strong stand against trolling and the toxic paparazzi culture. On Sunday, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan spoke out against the fake AI-generated videos and announced that he would take the issue of bringing censorship to social media quite seriously. The latest episode also saw Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat promote Drishyam 3, and Raghubir Yadav, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Fatima Sana Shaikh promote their show Hunkaar. As the episode concluded, Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi also got evicted from the show.

Isha Rikhi evicted from Bigg Boss 20

Earlier this month, when it was announced that Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi would appear on the show, viewers saw quite a strong contender in her. In the first week, while Isha was seen very active in the game, she even spoke about her personal life, trust issues in relationships, and more. However, stepping into the third week, there was not much content that Isha could provide, and this was the same reason why her best friend on Bigg Boss 20, Kanika Mann, also nominated Isha. On Sunday, even Salman Khan told Isha Rikhi how her inactivity in the game led to her eviction from the show. He also lauded her for playing the game with dignity.

Also Read: After announcing divorce with Badshah, Isha Rikhi joins Bigg Boss 20: ‘No one can break me’

 

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Ahead of joining Bigg Boss 20, Isha Rikhi had told SCREEN, “The reason why I am going on this show is that I want to break that barrier. People know very little about me. I was a very private person. Now I want people to know me and the shades I have. You can expect to see different sides of me on the show; I have a soft heart with a strong mind. No one can break me easily. They can make me cry, but they cannot push me to a situation where I give up. I don’t give up easily, and people will see that on the show too.”

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Salman Khan’s strong stand on fake AI videos

After calling out trolls last week, Salman Khan targeted the fake AI videos this week. He said, “Last week I spoke about trolls and bad shots being taken; the paparazzi have taken that really well. Whatever we spoke about was taken in the right spirit. I removed my T-shirt to show that I don’t have six packs, they still liked my body, but yes, in a month or two I shall have six-pack abs again. It’s a work in progress; I showed my unfit self. This has now become online; earlier, bullying would happen face to face, eve-teasing would happen; now it’s all on social media, and it’s not good at all.”

Also Read | Salman Khan schools Rhiti Tiwari: ‘You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, not Dolly Bindra’s’

He added, “Everyone is facing this; you need to be accountable and responsible and face the consequences. Now, AI videos get made; people use AI dubbing to increase their followers; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it is very scary. This is a very serious thing, especially because we belong to this industry; if someone takes your AI voice, dubs and puts a video of you abusing someone. They are making AI videos of a lot of people; even I am in those videos. People who don’t know its a AI generated video will believe it, but those who know and have made a video – what kind of people are they? Those kinds of people should be put behind bars; until a few get arrested, this won’t stop. There has to be a law that should be passed; there has to be censorship on social media, and I will take this up very seriously. I am worried. We have the contacts, so we can find out who has put out what against us through the cyber cell, but what about those with no contacts? What will their neighbour or followers think?”

Later, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh joined Salman on the show to promote her latest web series Hunkaar. She even lauded Salman for speaking up against trolling and said, “I want to really thank you for the way you called out the trolls; when people in your position speak on such issues and take a stand, it leaves a huge impact.” Replying to her, Salman said, “I have been noticing since a long time, and some girls are very awkward with this. Paps also understood and said they are not doing this anymore; there might be one or two people; others don’t do it.”

Fatima further added, “The older paps are very respectful; they hear you out.” Salman said, “Some of those guys with mobiles are not even paps; the actual paps should shoo those people away from there. Today, anyone can get a camera and reach anywhere; that’s not done. In the press, they talk about me; I know who I am and how I am; my family knows it, so I don’t need to justify myself to anyone. But if there is a wrong narrative set against you, there is nothing you can do about it.” Fatima also agreed and added, “People feel very helpless; if you comment, it’s wrong; if you don’t comment, it’s wrong. Even AI looks so real that knowing the truth is difficult. You talking about it was very important.”

Salman further added, “There should be a body like a censor board here; influencers should be liable for their comments, actions, and words. They are making money on this, but it should not be misused. Because of AI, sometimes you cannot recognize yourself. This game should change positively.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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