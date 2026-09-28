Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi evicted, Salman Khan demands jail for making fake AI videos

Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan has been making headlines with every Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Last week, the superstar took a strong stand against trolling and the toxic paparazzi culture. On Sunday, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan spoke out against the fake AI-generated videos and announced that he would take the issue of bringing censorship to social media quite seriously. The latest episode also saw Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat promote Drishyam 3, and Raghubir Yadav, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Fatima Sana Shaikh promote their show Hunkaar. As the episode concluded, Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi also got evicted from the show.

Isha Rikhi evicted from Bigg Boss 20

Earlier this month, when it was announced that Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi would appear on the show, viewers saw quite a strong contender in her. In the first week, while Isha was seen very active in the game, she even spoke about her personal life, trust issues in relationships, and more. However, stepping into the third week, there was not much content that Isha could provide, and this was the same reason why her best friend on Bigg Boss 20, Kanika Mann, also nominated Isha. On Sunday, even Salman Khan told Isha Rikhi how her inactivity in the game led to her eviction from the show. He also lauded her for playing the game with dignity.

Also Read: After announcing divorce with Badshah, Isha Rikhi joins Bigg Boss 20: ‘No one can break me’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Ahead of joining Bigg Boss 20, Isha Rikhi had told SCREEN, “The reason why I am going on this show is that I want to break that barrier. People know very little about me. I was a very private person. Now I want people to know me and the shades I have. You can expect to see different sides of me on the show; I have a soft heart with a strong mind. No one can break me easily. They can make me cry, but they cannot push me to a situation where I give up. I don’t give up easily, and people will see that on the show too.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Salman Khan’s strong stand on fake AI videos

After calling out trolls last week, Salman Khan targeted the fake AI videos this week. He said, “Last week I spoke about trolls and bad shots being taken; the paparazzi have taken that really well. Whatever we spoke about was taken in the right spirit. I removed my T-shirt to show that I don’t have six packs, they still liked my body, but yes, in a month or two I shall have six-pack abs again. It’s a work in progress; I showed my unfit self. This has now become online; earlier, bullying would happen face to face, eve-teasing would happen; now it’s all on social media, and it’s not good at all.”

LATEST: SALMAN KHAN EFFECT!#SVC63 Salman Khan tells the Bigg Boss 20 housemates that the paparazzi have stopped taking actresses back shots. He also says “wo meri unfit body thi, logo ko achi lagi, 1 month baad kya hoga jab fit ho jaunga” 😂🔥 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/W6DjrAFgdE — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) September 27, 2026

He added, “Everyone is facing this; you need to be accountable and responsible and face the consequences. Now, AI videos get made; people use AI dubbing to increase their followers; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it is very scary. This is a very serious thing, especially because we belong to this industry; if someone takes your AI voice, dubs and puts a video of you abusing someone. They are making AI videos of a lot of people; even I am in those videos. People who don’t know its a AI generated video will believe it, but those who know and have made a video – what kind of people are they? Those kinds of people should be put behind bars; until a few get arrested, this won’t stop. There has to be a law that should be passed; there has to be censorship on social media, and I will take this up very seriously. I am worried. We have the contacts, so we can find out who has put out what against us through the cyber cell, but what about those with no contacts? What will their neighbour or followers think?”

LATEST: #SalmanKhan talking about Ai It should be used in good ways and also talking about the impact on social media about his take on paparazzi at #BiggBoss20 wkv. He also praised old journalists Fatima Sana Shaikh said everyone praising this @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2EGEHEWlze — 𝚂𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚢𝚊 (@beingSanii) September 27, 2026

Later, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh joined Salman on the show to promote her latest web series Hunkaar. She even lauded Salman for speaking up against trolling and said, “I want to really thank you for the way you called out the trolls; when people in your position speak on such issues and take a stand, it leaves a huge impact.” Replying to her, Salman said, “I have been noticing since a long time, and some girls are very awkward with this. Paps also understood and said they are not doing this anymore; there might be one or two people; others don’t do it.”

Fatima further added, “The older paps are very respectful; they hear you out.” Salman said, “Some of those guys with mobiles are not even paps; the actual paps should shoo those people away from there. Today, anyone can get a camera and reach anywhere; that’s not done. In the press, they talk about me; I know who I am and how I am; my family knows it, so I don’t need to justify myself to anyone. But if there is a wrong narrative set against you, there is nothing you can do about it.” Fatima also agreed and added, “People feel very helpless; if you comment, it’s wrong; if you don’t comment, it’s wrong. Even AI looks so real that knowing the truth is difficult. You talking about it was very important.”

Salman further added, “There should be a body like a censor board here; influencers should be liable for their comments, actions, and words. They are making money on this, but it should not be misused. Because of AI, sometimes you cannot recognize yourself. This game should change positively.”