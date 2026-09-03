Bigg Boss 20 house tour: Shark-themed pool, teapot throne and the mystery of Room 20

Bigg Boss 20 House Tour: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 premieres this Sunday, September 6. This year, the buzz is around the theme, ‘Vardaan’ and which contestants will walk into the house. After designing the Bigg Boss house for 19 years, Omung Kumar has handed the baton to Varsha Jain who has earlier designed some of the houses for Bigg Boss in South India.

She also created the set for Anil Kapoor’s India Ke Top 1 Percent. Unlike every year, Bigg Boss 20’s house has a very pleasant feel to it and has many animals and creatures infused in its style.

The house is spread across 10,000 square feet and has 104 cameras in total. While the house embraces minimalism, the living room is chaotic, setting it up for the mayhem that will ensue there. Its ‘duality theme’ leaves the house open to interpretation. While a few design elements in the living room look disturbing, the washroom area is the simplest this season.

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Also Read: Rhiya Ahir says she was reluctant to do Bigg Boss 20: ‘I have responsibilities after CJP protest’

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Garden Area

Bigg Boss 20 garden area (Photo: JioHotstar Team) Bigg Boss 20 garden area (Photo: JioHotstar Team)

Given it’s an open space, Varsha has given some seating options in corners and left the central space empty. The garden area has a Shark-themed swimming pool, and the floral tap beside it grabs attention, as does the gorilla above the bathroom entrance. A tree, with a snake wrapped around it, also makes for an interesting seating option. There’s a ringmaster statue put there, and one has to walk through its legs to enter the living area.

Bathroom Area

Bigg Boss 20 bathroom area (Photo: JioHostar Team) Bigg Boss 20 bathroom area (Photo: JioHostar Team)

The washroom section has been kept as minimal as possible. It has a neon pink bunny rabbit standing upside down, with a sofa at the center and one on the side. Two chimpanzees are hanging above the space.

Living Area

One of the most chaotic spaces of the house is the living room. While the usual sofa takes center stage, there is a 12-seater dining table in the corner. Right behind the dining table is a big parachute, offering a seating space. Another attraction in the living room is a pink teapot spilling hot chocolate, shaped like a throne. A cute element in this area is messages which are hanging above the TV in the living room.

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The Room 20 and Room 2X

Bigg Boss 20 Mystery rooms (Photos: Colors TV) Bigg Boss 20 Mystery rooms (Photos: Colors TV)

Since this is a milestone season for Bigg Boss Hindi, the makers have designed Room No 20 this year, which replaces assembly room from last year. What’s inside the room will be revealed after a few weeks. As for Room 2X, there are two mysterious doors: one is a regular door, and the other one is a mini door. What’s behind them is again a mystery which will unfold at the grand premiere. As per our sources, the 2X door has a major connection to Jeevandaan, where the contestants will be placed in some kind of pressure pods and will be asked to reveal a truth or make a confession; the one who survives it will get an extra lifeline in the game.

Kitchen and Bedroom Area

The Kitchen area this year is designed as a food truck but not an actual one. The kitchen table has two wheels beneath it, and on top of it is a banner saying BB Food Truck. This section could have been better. Not too much happens in the bedroom area either. In terms of design, there are beds for 17 contestants; the bedroom again has a center sofa with a scorpion and a chameleon placed above it. Mushrooms are coming out of the wall. The good part is that the bedroom has a relaxing vibe.

Bigg Boss 20 set designer Varsha Jain on stepping into Omung Kumar’s shoes

Talking about how challenging it was, Varsha Jain said in an exclusive interview, “It came at the very last minute. We have all seen Bigg Boss and what kind of houses have been made. So I had to step away from what was done for the last 19 years, yet create a similar scale or even better and bigger. In that sense, it was a huge responsibility to live up to his caliber or work that he had been doing for so many years. I had to be extra careful; there was a lot of pressure on me to really do this. We have gone all out and tried our best. We have put in more labour and workers to be able to do a lot more 3D stuff.”

Varsha further revealed that while the planning and execution took a little more than 45 days, the house was designed in a similar timeline. “On the floor, we took exactly 48 days to finish the house. We started constructing while we were also designing, but at one point more than 200 people were working here. There is a lot of 3D stuff in the house. Normally, we would do it using fiber; since the time was short, we tried a lot of it with foam and newer technology to get this look in a short time. Duality is a theme meant for self-interpretation; what I think, you probably would not, so getting it to a point where everybody agrees was a challenging part.”

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Bigg Boss 20 will start streaming on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every Monday to Sunday from 6th September.