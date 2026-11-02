‘Are you married or not?’: Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan confronts Qazi Touqeer over marriage

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The Sunday episode of Colors’ captive reality show Bigg Boss Season 20 saw host Salman Khan addressing the confusion around singer Qazi Touqeer’s marital status.
During the episode, Salman asked Qazi about his marital status, saying, “So, Qazi, why did you lie about your marriage? Are you married or not? Is your wife a dentist or not?”
Qazi clarified that he was indeed married and talked about his wife Hifsa.
He said, “I do have a wife. She is a dentist, and her name is Hifsa. Hifsa means lioness. She has supported me a lot. She was actually the one who encouraged me to participate in this show. She is the biggest fan of Bigg Boss. I feel that God had decided when I was born that I would marry her. I do everything for her happiness, sir. But I love you, Hifsa.”
Qazi also expressed his feelings through a few lines of the song “I love you” from Salman Khan’s film Bodyguard.
Opening up further about their relationship, Qazi Touqeer said he liked Hifsa and wanted to marry her, and when she reciprocated his feelings, they decided to take their relationship forward. He also revealed that theirs was an arranged marriage, but they eventually fell in love.
Qazi also credited Hifsa for supporting him throughout his journey and helping him reach where he is today.
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Qazi Touqeer’s wife Hifsa’s reply
Post the episode, Qazi Touqeer’s wife Hifsa shared an emotional message for him on Instagram, expressing pride in his journey on Bigg Boss 20. She wrote, “I LOVE YOU MORE, MY JAAN, MY JAANE-JAAN! ❤️ I am SO incredibly proud of you. You deserve every bit of the love, respect, and honour that is coming your way. This is YOUR time to rock, shine, and conquer the world! I believe in your vision, your calibre, and your extraordinary ability to turn the impossible into reality. I wish you angel wings to fly, endless strength to rise. Your honesty is your greatest strength, my dear. It is what sets you apart and makes you so special. I truly believe that very soon, I will see you holding that BB20 trophy, with your head held high, surrounded by the pride, dignity, and respect you wholeheartedly deserve. P.S. I’m right here, waiting to celebrate the joy of OUR BB20 VICTORY! ❤️🏆 GO CONQUER THE WORLD, MY ROCKSTAR! This one is YOURS! ❤️-Yours Shariq-e-Hayat @drsyedhifsaqazi.”
Omar Abdullah praises Qazi Touqeer’s singing, says he will vote for him
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also extended his support to Qazi Touqeer. During a podcast with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Omar said he was familiar with Qazi’s work and had watched him perform at concerts. Praising his singing, he said, “Touqeer ko maine 1-2 concerts mai dekha, accha gaate hain (I have seen Touqeer perform at one or two concerts. He sings well).”
Recalling Qazi’s victory in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, Omar also expressed hope that he would win the Bigg Boss 20 trophy for Jammu and Kashmir. Making his support clear, the Chief Minister said, “I will vote for him.”