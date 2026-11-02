‘Are you married or not?’: Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan confronts Qazi Touqeer over marriage

The Sunday episode of Colors’ captive reality show Bigg Boss Season 20 saw host Salman Khan addressing the confusion around singer Qazi Touqeer’s marital status.

During the episode, Salman asked Qazi about his marital status, saying, “So, Qazi, why did you lie about your marriage? Are you married or not? Is your wife a dentist or not?”

Qazi clarified that he was indeed married and talked about his wife Hifsa.

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He said, “I do have a wife. She is a dentist, and her name is Hifsa. Hifsa means lioness. She has supported me a lot. She was actually the one who encouraged me to participate in this show. She is the biggest fan of Bigg Boss. I feel that God had decided when I was born that I would marry her. I do everything for her happiness, sir. But I love you, Hifsa.”