Bigg Boss 20: Gullu reveals he was married, says ‘arrange marriage lasted just 5 months’

While Bigg Boss 20 continues to draw mixed reviews from audiences in its third week, the contestants are slowly warming to the game’s format. Since Monday, many of them have opened up about their personal lives on the show, offering glimpses of their vulnerable side. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, reality show star Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, made a personal revelation, sharing that he went through a divorce in 2024.
Gullu opens up about his divorce
During a heartfelt conversation with Qazi Touqeer, Gullu spoke about going through a low phase before he found fame with Roadies XX.
He shared, “I reached this point in my life after my low phase. I didn’t have a usual breakup kind of heartbreak; I cannot tell anyone about it because everyone found it wrong. Only I thought it was the best decision for me, and I had to take that step for myself. I went through a divorce in 2024. I have come out of a huge crisis.”
Gullu further revealed that in the society he comes from, boys are pressured to get married at a very early age.
“I ran away from those things; it was an arranged marriage that lasted for 4.5-5 months. Where I come from, what happens is they get you married early. There is a lot of pressure on the boys too. If you are not doing anything, they get you married. I cannot share this with many people because they joke or gossip about it. Some even blame me; then I isolated myself, and now I enjoy my own company,” Gullu further shared.
Gullu on how this news affected his professional life
Gullu had chosen to keep his marriage private, particularly given the scrutiny surrounding reality shows such as Roadies and Splitsvilla. However, after Roadies wrapped up, a photo from his wedding was leaked on a professional WhatsApp group, bringing the news to light.
Further talking about the incident, Gullu added, “I didn’t want to stop after the setback; my show went very well. After it got over, I went to Goa with my friends from Roadies, and at 1:30 am someone leaked a photo of us on our WhatsApp group. Until then, I had not shared this with anyone. The divorce had not happened by then; fights were going on. I was demanding to be separated; she was not ready. That photo went viral and spoiled a lot of things for me overnight.”
He even revealed how this decision left his family upset, and they initially cut ties with him. “Ending the relationship got dragged on for a year due to all this. My family was upset; they cut their ties with me fearing society, but now they are proud of me,” Gullu added.
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About Gullu
Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, made his reality show debut with Roadies XX. After winning the show in June 2025, Gullu also went on to win Splitsvilla 16 in May this year. He was also in a relationship with his Splitsvilla partner Kaira Anu after the show, but the couple parted ways after dating for a few months.
In July, Gullu also won another comedy-cooking reality show, Maa Hai Na.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More