Bigg Boss 20: Gullu reveals he was married, says ‘arrange marriage lasted just 5 months’

While Bigg Boss 20 continues to draw mixed reviews from audiences in its third week, the contestants are slowly warming to the game’s format. Since Monday, many of them have opened up about their personal lives on the show, offering glimpses of their vulnerable side. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, reality show star Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, made a personal revelation, sharing that he went through a divorce in 2024.

Gullu opens up about his divorce

During a heartfelt conversation with Qazi Touqeer, Gullu spoke about going through a low phase before he found fame with Roadies XX.

He shared, “I reached this point in my life after my low phase. I didn’t have a usual breakup kind of heartbreak; I cannot tell anyone about it because everyone found it wrong. Only I thought it was the best decision for me, and I had to take that step for myself. I went through a divorce in 2024. I have come out of a huge crisis.”