Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij, Sunil Pal, Geeta Basra approached; Omung Kumar not designing set

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere in September. Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine recently announced how they plan to launch all six language seasons simultaneously during the festive season this year. Following the success of Bigg Boss 19, expectations for the 20th season are high. As the buzz for the latest season gets stronger, SCREEN has learned a few details about the upcoming season, from the name of the contestants to the show’s theme for this season.

Bigg Boss 20 likely contestants

While the initial buzz around who will join the latest season of Bigg Boss 20 has begun, several names have already started doing the rounds. According to SCREEN’s sources, actress Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, comedian Sunil Pal, and content creator Showik Chakroborty have emerged as strong contenders for this season. A source close to the developments tells us that the conversations for their participation have advanced, and if all goes well, they might sign on the dotted lines soon. However, all the discussions are still at a very early stage, and proper contracts would be made once everything is discussed.