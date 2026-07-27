Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij, Sunil Pal, Geeta Basra approached; Omung Kumar not designing set

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere in September. Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine recently announced how they plan to launch all six language seasons simultaneously during the festive season this year. Following the success of Bigg Boss 19, expectations for the 20th season are high. As the buzz for the latest season gets stronger, SCREEN has learned a few details about the upcoming season, from the name of the contestants to the show’s theme for this season.
Bigg Boss 20 likely contestants
While the initial buzz around who will join the latest season of Bigg Boss 20 has begun, several names have already started doing the rounds. According to SCREEN’s sources, actress Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, comedian Sunil Pal, and content creator Showik Chakroborty have emerged as strong contenders for this season. A source close to the developments tells us that the conversations for their participation have advanced, and if all goes well, they might sign on the dotted lines soon. However, all the discussions are still at a very early stage, and proper contracts would be made once everything is discussed.
While none of the artists have hinted at joining the show, actress Mahhi Vij was also earlier approached to join Lock Upp. Other celebrities who are rumored to be in talks for Bigg Boss 20 were earlier seen on The 50; social media influencers Mr Faisu and Faiz Baloch, Bhavya Singh, Maxternn, and Dushyant Singh are also under consideration to participate in Bigg Boss 20.
Bigg Boss 20 theme and other details
After revealing the logo for the new season last week, makers are planning to reveal the theme for this season either by the end of this week or early next week. This year, Omung Kumar won’t be designing the Bigg Boss 20 house. As per our sources, Kanchan and Rupali, who designed the set for The 50, would take over Omung’s role.
While more details will be revealed as time progresses, Bigg Boss 20 is expected to start on September 6. Dates for other seasons’ premieres will also be announced soon. Like last year, this year also Bigg Boss will be a digital-first season. Talking about the show going digital first, Rishi Negi had told SCREEN earlier, “With the Hindi version, we went digital first last year. In effect, that becomes the property which first runs on JioHotstar and then comes on TV, and I think that’s the cycle that will be followed. In all other languages, we run a simulcast, but I believe there is a very large market at the OTT and TV level. The audience is very diverse, and they love watching the show on TV. My mother only watches Bigg Boss on TV. There is a large audience that watches on appointment time, and both get us a different set of audiences.”
This year, Banijay Asia is also launching Bigg Boss Bangla; the show will be hosted by Sourav Ganguly and will premiere in August. Talking about it, Rishi had told SCREEN in January, “Currently, we are producing Bigg Boss in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi. We are expanding it this year, and in 2026, we are going to add Bigg Boss Bangla to the kitty.” He also shared that Bigg Boss Bhojpuri and Punjabi are next on the list.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More