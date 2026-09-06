Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij rumoured to join Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants 2026: The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is just hours away from its grand premiere, and anticipation around the new season and its contestants is running high. The season will have 17 contestants, including either Rhiya Ahir or Lovepreet Gill, chosen through ‘Fans Ka Faisla’. What makes the season even more exciting is that the contestants will get an extra lifeline this year. From what we have recently learnt, every contestant will get a fair chance to ‘win’ either a vardaan or a jeevandaan. The 2X room in the house will play a crucial role in deciding which contestants get an extra lifeline on the show.

Tonight, host Salman will introduce the contestants for the season. Ahead of the names being officially unveiled, SCREEN has curated a list of celebrities who might be seen on Bigg Boss 20.

1. Kanika Mann

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Actress Kanika Mann has been working on television and OTT since 2016. While she made her debut with Badho Bahu, Kanika shot to fame with her performance in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega. In 2022, Kanika appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; she also made her OTT debut with the show Roohaniyat. She was last seen in Naagin 7 this year.

2. Amrapali Dubey

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Considered one of the highest-paid Bhojpuri actresses, Amrapali Dubey has also been a prominent name on Hindi television. She was last seen on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, which concluded a few days ago. Amrapali walked straight out of that show and into Bigg Boss 20, leaving her fans very excited.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20 house tour: Shark-themed pool, teapot throne and the mystery of Room 20

3. Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar

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Winner of Roadies, Spiltsvilla 20, and Maa Hai Na, reality show star Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu will most likely join the Salman Khan-hosted show.

4. Aasif Khan

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Actor Aasif Khan is known for his roles in web shows like Paatal Lok, Panchayat, Jamtara, among others. He has also starred in films like Bhootnii and Kakuda. Aasif is also a casting director and theater actor.

5. Arishfa Khan

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Beauty and fashion influencer Arishfa Khan might be one of the contestants of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20. She comes with an Instagram following of 29.1 million.

6. Mahhi Vij

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Popular TV actress Mahhi Vij made her comeback recently with Seher Hine Ko Hai. Mahhi decided to take up Bigg Boss as her next project after refusing the show for many years. Mahhi was also in the news for her divorce from Jay Bhanushali.

7. Isha Rikhi

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Punjabi actress and rapper Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi is likely to be seen on Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant. Just a few days back, Isha announced her divorce from Badshah; the two had been married for five months. With Bigg Boss, Isha wants people to know her as a person.

8. Love Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovepreet Kaur (@lovegillkalakaar)

Punjabi actress Lovepreet Kaur Gill will earn a spot in the Bigg Boss Season 20 house through Fans Ka Faisla.

9. Rhiya Ahir

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Actress and model Rhiya Ahir gained prominence during the CJP-led NEET students’ protest after a photo of her stopping a police van went viral. She is now in the running for a spot in Bigg Boss 20 through Fans Ka Faisla.

10. Yung DSA

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Yung DSA is a hip-hop artist from Pune. He rose to fame after one of his songs went viral in 2024.

11. Uditi Singh

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Actress and model Uditi Singh is likely to join Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. She is actor Karan Wahi’s ex-girlfriend.

12. Mary Kom

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Renowned wrestler and politician MC Mary Kom is said to be a part of Bigg Boss 20. With many achievements to her name, Mary plans to bring a certain discipline to the show.

13. Aman Gandhi

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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi fame Aman Gandhi might explore the captive reality space with Bigg Boss 20. On Kyunki, he was seen playing the role of Ritik Virani.

14. Rohed Khan

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Austrian actor and model Rohed Khan is said to be joining Bigg Boss 20. He is known for his roles in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarzameen, Tejas, etc.

15. Rhiti Tiwari

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Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, might join Bigg Boss 20. She is a musician.

16. ScoutOp aka Tanmay Singh

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Tanmay is a well-known esports player and content creator. He has 4.4 million followers.

17. Qazi Touqeer

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Fame Gurukul winner, singer, and content creator Qazi Touqeer is likely to join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant.