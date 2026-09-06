Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij rumoured to join Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants 2026: The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is just hours away from its grand premiere, and anticipation around the new season and its contestants is running high. The season will have 17 contestants, including either Rhiya Ahir or Lovepreet Gill, chosen through ‘Fans Ka Faisla’. What makes the season even more exciting is that the contestants will get an extra lifeline this year. From what we have recently learnt, every contestant will get a fair chance to ‘win’ either a vardaan or a jeevandaan. The 2X room in the house will play a crucial role in deciding which contestants get an extra lifeline on the show.
Tonight, host Salman will introduce the contestants for the season. Ahead of the names being officially unveiled, SCREEN has curated a list of celebrities who might be seen on Bigg Boss 20.
Actress Kanika Mann has been working on television and OTT since 2016. While she made her debut with Badho Bahu, Kanika shot to fame with her performance in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega. In 2022, Kanika appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; she also made her OTT debut with the show Roohaniyat. She was last seen in Naagin 7 this year.
Considered one of the highest-paid Bhojpuri actresses, Amrapali Dubey has also been a prominent name on Hindi television. She was last seen on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, which concluded a few days ago. Amrapali walked straight out of that show and into Bigg Boss 20, leaving her fans very excited.
Actor Aasif Khan is known for his roles in web shows like Paatal Lok, Panchayat, Jamtara, among others. He has also starred in films like Bhootnii and Kakuda. Aasif is also a casting director and theater actor.
Popular TV actress Mahhi Vij made her comeback recently with Seher Hine Ko Hai. Mahhi decided to take up Bigg Boss as her next project after refusing the show for many years. Mahhi was also in the news for her divorce from Jay Bhanushali.
Punjabi actress and rapper Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi is likely to be seen on Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant. Just a few days back, Isha announced her divorce from Badshah; the two had been married for five months. With Bigg Boss, Isha wants people to know her as a person.
Actress and model Rhiya Ahir gained prominence during the CJP-led NEET students’ protest after a photo of her stopping a police van went viral. She is now in the running for a spot in Bigg Boss 20 through Fans Ka Faisla.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More