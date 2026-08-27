Bigg Boss 20 contestants list: Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi, Aman Gandhi to join Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 20 contestants list: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Aman Gandhi and actress Isha Rikhi are among the names reportedly being considered for the upcoming season.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Aug 27, 2026 08:26 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 contestants list Aman Gandhi, Badshah's ex-wife Isha RikhiBigg Boss 20 is already generating buzz with several names being linked to Salman Khan’s reality show.
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Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere in 10 days. While the buzz around the show is very high, earlier this week, makers announced two contestants from the season whose fate on joining the show would be decided by fans. Rhiya Ahir, who went viral after she was seen stopping the police van during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against NEET paper leak, has been pitted against Punjabi actress Love Gill — whoever gets maximum public support will go inside the house.

Now, SCREEN has also learned one big name to join the line up this year is TV actor Aman Gandhi. Aman is popularly known for his role as Rithik Virani on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Also read | Rhiya Ahir, face of CJP protest, responds to criticism over potential entry in Bigg Boss 20

 

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A post shared by Aman Gandhi (@gandhi_aman_)

Bigg Boss 20 contestants list

According to our sources, this season might have a total of 20 contestants, while 16-17 celebrities will enter on the premiere night, the rest will come in as wildcard entries.

Other names which are expected to join Bigg Boss 20 are Karan Wahi’s ex-girlfriend Uditi Singh, reality show star Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, social media influencers Qazi Touqeer, Arshifa Khan, Anjali Arora, and Aryan Kelvin. Renowned boxer Mary Kom is also expected to join this season.

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According to content creator Jeevika Singh, Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi has also reportedly beem confirmed.

 

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A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Actor Khushi Dubey, and Yukti Kapoor might also join the Salman Khan-hosted show this year. Bhojpuri Bawaal fame Amrapali Dubey has also been confirmed as per reports.

As per reports a few names approached and still on talks include Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Karan Wahi, Pranali Rathod, and Mahhi Vij. Geeta Basra, Sunil Pal, and Showik Chakraborty are also almost confirmed for the show.

Rajat Bedi who was initially confirmed joining the show, will not be seen on it now.

Bigg Boss 20 theme and start date

This year the theme for Salman Khan’s show is Vardhaan. It means, every contestant will get two chances in the game. There would also be two houses, once they go to the other side, they will get a chance to get back in the game once again.

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Bigg Boss 20 starts from 6th September every Monday to Sunday on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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