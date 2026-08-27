Bigg Boss 20 contestants list: Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi, Aman Gandhi to join Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 20 is already generating buzz with several names being linked to Salman Khan’s reality show.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere in 10 days. While the buzz around the show is very high, earlier this week, makers announced two contestants from the season whose fate on joining the show would be decided by fans. Rhiya Ahir, who went viral after she was seen stopping the police van during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against NEET paper leak, has been pitted against Punjabi actress Love Gill — whoever gets maximum public support will go inside the house.

Now, SCREEN has also learned one big name to join the line up this year is TV actor Aman Gandhi. Aman is popularly known for his role as Rithik Virani on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.