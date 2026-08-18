Bigg Boss 20: Rajat Bedi confirmed; contracts decide how long contestants stay on show

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere next month. With weeks to go, many names of probable contestants have been revealed. Now, SCREEN has exclusively learned that Rajat Bedi has been confirmed for the show and Niti Taylor is also in the final stage of discussions.

While we had earlier revealed that Geeta Basra, Mahhi Vij, Sunil Pal, Showik Chakraborty, and Jannat Zubair were in talks for Bigg Boss 20, our sources reveal that Geeta Basra and Showik Chakraborty have been finalized for this season. A new addition to the list is Ba***ds Of Bollywood fame Rajat Bedi, who is also confirmed for the show. Only negotiations for the fees are currently going on. Another name likely to join Bigg Boss 20 this year is actress Niti Taylor.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20 twist revealed: What Salman Khan’s ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Vardaan’ clues mean

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Niti, who was last seen on Alliance, had earlier told SCREEN that she wouldn’t be open to participating in another reality show. However, we have learned that she has been offered a handsome fee to join the latest season; however, she is yet to be confirmed. A few days back, it was also reported that actress Jennifer Winget would join the show, but as per our sources, this might not be true. According to our source, since Jennifer has recently gotten married, she might not be open to making such a long work commitment.

Other contestants who are reportedly in talks for this season are Mahhi Vij, Pranali Rathod, Aashay Mishra, Ruru Thakur, Gia Manek, Varun Jain, Yukti Kapoor, Karan Patel, Sunil Pal, Kirti Mehra, Shubhangi Atre, Shindy Doshi, Ridhi Dogra, Santy Sharma, Sanaya Irani, and Mohit Sehgal. As per reports, Anjali Arora, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Kushal Tanwar have also been finalized for the latest season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 20 contracts

Interestingly, every year when contestants get locked for the show, they sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) before they sign the first contract. As per the NDA, they are not allowed to disclose any details about their participation in the show. The second document they sign is the first contract, which is different for every contestant. This contract explains the details about the show, states clauses about do’s and don’ts in the game, and also reveals penalties or punishments related to the violations.

This contract also states their weekly fees on the show, and the minimum guarantee they can be offered in the game. The minimum guarantee assures a contestant immunity in the game for a certain amount of time. It is a commitment decided on mutually, which states that they would be on the show for a certain period; in this even if they get nominated, they wouldn’t be evicted unless they violate a major rule of the show. Once the ‘MG’ ends, every contestant’s safety in the game depends on their performance and fan following. These contracts are usually signed by the contestants just a day prior or on the day when they shoot for the grand premiere with Salman Khan. Until then, the contestants have to abide by the clauses mentioned in the NDA.

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A source close to the show also revealed that while winning is not guaranteed, certain contestants in the game are promised that they would make it to the top 5 or 6, and winning the show is then based on audience votes. Once the show gets its top 5 or 6 contestants, they sign a winner contract. This contract states the terms they are obligated to fulfil once they win the show; it also states that their victory would be decided by the votes as well as their performance in the game, and in case someone doesn’t win, he or she cannot accuse the makers of any bias. No contestant is promised at the beginning of the show that he or she would be declared a winner, but the winner contracts come in the final stage of the game.

About Bigg Boss 20

This season, there will be two houses. SCREEN had earlier reported that once a contestant is evicted, he would move to the other side and would have a price to pay to redeem their second chance and get back in the game again. Last week, host Salman Khan also confirmed this news in the show’s latest promo. Interestingly, this year multiple versions of Bigg Boss will be released at a gap of one week.

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Bigg Boss 20 is slated to premiere on 6th September; like last year, the show will stream on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every Monday to Sunday.