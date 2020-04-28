Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik ties the knot

Ashutosh Kaushik had shared a video from the wedding on his Instagram account (Photo: Instagram/ashutoshkaushik). Ashutosh Kaushik had shared a video from the wedding on his Instagram account (Photo: Instagram/ashutoshkaushik).

Bigg Boss 2 and Roadies 5 winner Ashutosh Kaushik tied the knot with Arpita on April 26. Due to the lockdown, the wedding took place at Kaushik’s house in Noida.

Kaushik posted a video of the wedding on his Instagram account. In the video, he is seen taking pheras on his terrace. While a pandit wearing a mask helps him take the vows, his friends keep teasing him to practice social distancing.

In an interview with a local daily, Ashutosh Kaushik mentioned that his marriage with Arpita was fixed before the lockdown was announced. Not wanting to postpone the wedding, the couple tied the knot in Noida.

Kaushik also shared that he has donated the entire amount kept for the wedding to the PM Cares fund.

