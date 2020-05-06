Bigg Boss 2 fame Sambhavna Seth rushed to hospital

Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth is doing fine after the treatment.(Photo: Sambhavna Seth/Instagram) Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth is doing fine after the treatment.(Photo: Sambhavna Seth/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth was recently rushed to the hospital after her blood pressure dropped. She also had a major ear infection. The actor is now doing fine after receiving treatment.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the actor said, “I had low BP and a major ear infection, and so I fainted. I am home and better now.”

Sambhavna Seth also shared that due to the coronavirus outbreak, hospitals haven’t been taking in patients, and that made things really difficult for her late at night. “The doctors, who finally attended me at dawn, suggested we should go home. So we had to go back again for a follow-up in the day,” she shared.

On Tuesday morning, her husband Avinash Dwivedi posted a note on Seth’s social media profiles informing followers of her ill health. He shared, “Hi Guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am and now taking her again to the hospital. So there will be no vlog today.”

His post left the actor’s colleagues and fans quite worried. Actors like Kamya Punjabi, Meghna Naidu, Kashmera Shah, Sonali Raut, Diandra Soares commented on the post, expressing their concern.

After being a contestant in Bigg Boss 2, Sambhavna Seth was welcomed as a challenger in season 8. The Bhojpuri star, known for her straightforward nature, has recently taken to YouTube to keep her audience entertained. She vlogs about her day-to-day activities on her channel, giving fans an insight into her life.

