‘Jeene layak nahi chhora’: Anurag Dobhal alleges year-long mental harassment, says he faced ‘planned death attack’
Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider claims he faced severe mental harassment for over a year, impacting his family and finances. His emotional note has left fans deeply concerned.
Bigg Boss 17 contestant and popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, has spoken about his months of absence from social media. Anurag, who built a massive digital following through his motorcycle vlogs, revealed in a recent Instagram note that he has gone through severe mental harassment over the past year. According to Anurag, the harassment has taken a toll not only on his mental health but also on his family, finances and relationships.
Anurag Dobhal claims he has been mentally harassed
On Tuesday, Anurag shared a message detailing what he described as prolonged harassment. He wrote, “So, since last year i have been mentally harassed by some people who took away everything from me. My family, financial power and relationship. I was tortured by my very own people to such an extent that Jeene layak nahi chhora (They haven’t left me with anything worth living for).”
He continued, “I fought the best I could, but now they have started following me to attempt a planned death attack on me. Jitna seh skta tha hua abhi. Abb aur nahi suffer karskta mentally Jaayuga zaroor lekin in sbke cherey aur reality bata ke jayunga Abbb ni shen hota (I have tolerated as much as I could until now. I can’t suffer mentally any more. I will definitely leave, but I will expose all of them and reveal their true faces before I go. I can’t endure this any longer).”
The post quickly sparked concern among his followers, many of whom had already been wondering about his prolonged disappearance.
Absence from social media
Anurag Dobhal, who boasts 6.9 million followers on Instagram, had been missing from both Instagram and YouTube throughout February. Even before that, fans noticed irregular uploads and fewer public appearances.
His digital journey began in 2018, when he carved out a niche in the biking community. Over time, his passion for motorcycles translated into a loyal fanbase, turning him into one of India’s most recognisable moto-vloggers.
Bigg Boss 17 controversy
Anurag Dobhal’s popularity grew further when he entered Bigg Boss 17 in 2023. However, his stint on the reality show ended in controversy.
After his eviction, he alleged that he was humiliated inside the house. Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, he said, “Mere sath show mein walk of shame hua hai. Ek puri activity mere liye banaye gaye the… yeh sachai hai. Yeh footage hai unpe. Yeh cheez dekh kar ke aaya hu. Ek puri activity mein mere ko khada kar diya gaya hai kyunki maine show ki disrespect ki aur pure ghar wale ‘Shame, shame Anurag’ chilla rahe the (I was made to do a walk of shame on the show. That is the truth and there is footage of it. I was made to take part in an activity where all the contestants shouted ‘Shame, shame Anurag’).”
In May 2025, Anurag married his long-time girlfriend, Ritika Chauhan. A few months later, in September, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.
