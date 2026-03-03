‘Jeene layak nahi chhora’: Anurag Dobhal alleges year-long mental harassment, says he faced ‘planned death attack’

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, has spoken about his months of absence from social media. Anurag, who built a massive digital following through his motorcycle vlogs, revealed in a recent Instagram note that he has gone through severe mental harassment over the past year. According to Anurag, the harassment has taken a toll not only on his mental health but also on his family, finances and relationships.

Anurag Dobhal claims he has been mentally harassed

On Tuesday, Anurag shared a message detailing what he described as prolonged harassment. He wrote, “So, since last year i have been mentally harassed by some people who took away everything from me. My family, financial power and relationship. I was tortured by my very own people to such an extent that Jeene layak nahi chhora (They haven’t left me with anything worth living for).”