Bigg Boss 16 winner is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam is a close second, says our poll

The grand Bigg Boss 16 finale is here. The season, which has aired for over almost four months and has been hosted by Salman Khan, sees the finalists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and MC Stan competing for the trophy.

While the new Bigg Boss winner will be announced by Salman Khan in tonight’s episode, indianexpress.com’s poll suggests that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam are the clear audience favourites to win the trophy.

According to the poll, Priyanka is leading the race, with Archana coming in as close second. Shiv Thakare earned 28.9 per cent votes while MC Stan stands at 18 per cent. Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare have been extremely popular among the audience owing to their fiery personas that saw them entangled in numerous controversies throughout the show. The promos for the finale promise electrifying performances by Shalin Bhanot, which will focus on his relationship with Tina Datta. He will dance to Hai Re Meri Bijlee, on the other hand, Archana Gautam will dance to Hawa Hawaai.

Previously, Rohit Shetty entered the Bigg Boss and got the finalists to perform daredevil tasks, and only Shalin Bhanot emerged victorious. Shetty offered him the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which Shalin refused, raising quite a few eyebrows. He said that he was afraid of electric currents and reptiles, and would not be able to do the show. At this, Archana Gautam taunted him saying that he had disrespected the filmmaker. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare expressed his desire to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, saying it was his childhood dream.

Bigg Boss 16 started airing from October last year with 15 contestants, including Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqueer, Manya Singh, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, among others.