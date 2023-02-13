Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan on defeating ‘brother’ Shiv Thakare, and trolls calling him ‘undeserving’: ‘Mujhe fark nahi padta’

After almost four months, Bigg Boss 16 found its winner in MC Stan. The underground rapper beat Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to take home the trophy of Rs 31.8 lakh prize money, and a car. Moments after being announced as the winner, the rapper spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com and shared he never expected to win the show.

“I don’t think there are enough words to describe what I am feeling today. It’s a very different feeling. Both Shiv and I were in a different zone, and given Salman Khan sir was having fun with us, till the last moment, we didn’t know what would happen. Honestly, all my life, I have witnessed unexpected things in my life but this is something of another level,” Stan shared with a smile

The rapper also mentioned how the show gave him a new experience and taught him the art of saying no. Sharing how when his acquaintances would come up to him to borrow money, even when he did not have it for himself, he would go ahead and lend it to them. “Every day in the house has been a worthy experience as I got to learn so much. Also, I think I evolved as a person, and above all, I have understood how to say no. I just did not know how to say no. Earlier, I would put myself in difficult situations trying to help others. But this show has taught me to say no, which is so important.”

Also Read | MC Stan is the winner of Bigg Boss 16: The misfit who had the world dancing to his rap

MC Stan, in the last few weeks, showed a different side to himself, giving his opinions and even entertaining fans with his funny one-liners. We thus asked if he wished he could have played the game from the start. Agreeing to the same, Stan said that he now regrets not ‘understanding’ the show beforehand. “Main sochta hu aise… pehle samajh jaana tha. But apni journey bohot rawas thi. Journey ko barni mein bhar ke rakhne ka (Even I regret not understanding the game beforehand. However, I had a great journey and I would keep every moment of my stint close to my heart).”

Highlights | Bigg Boss 16 Finale Live Updates

Talking about defeating his bestie, his brother Shiv Thakare, the rapper said that it did ‘hurt a bit’. “I know it was his dream, thus I did feel a little bad. However, every 16 contestants in the house deserved to win the show. Shiv is a brother and I think it was just a matter of a few votes that I won. However, I must add that we wanted either of us to win and thus we are both happy.”

While his fans are jubilant about his big win, a section of the audience has called his victory ‘unfair’. Reacting to trolls who called him an undeserving winner, MC Stan said, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win,” the rapper signed off.