Bigg Boss 16 wildcard contestant Sreejita De: ‘Tina is using Shalin, Priyanka is too possessive about Ankit’

On Thursday night, Sreejita De made a comeback to the Bigg Boss 16 house, leaving a few happy and many upset. As soon as she entered, the Uttaran actor indulged in a war of words with Tina Datta. As Sreejita called her a ‘cobra person with a black heart’, Tina was seen crying her heart out, even requesting Bigg Boss to eliminate her.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Sreejita, before entering the show, claimed that she isn’t going back for Tina. The actor stated that she has “unfinished business” in the show, and thus deserves to be back. As for Tina, Sreejita said, “She is already exposed, people are saying she is a snake. I will never go in the show for one person. I was really happy when the offer came as I had hardly got time to show the audience who I am. There’s so much I could have done. I wanted to play the game, and it’s time to do it full on.”

Talking about her game plan, Sreejita De said that the mistake she’ll not repeat is getting entangled in other people’s tracks. Referring to Gautam and Soundarya’s relationship, the actor said that she became a cupid in the house. “I am not in the competition for somebody else. I should have concentrated on my own game. I will give my suggestions and advice once we are out. As of now, I want to show my aggressive, fiery side.”

Stating that it’s time for Sreejita 2.0 in Bigg Boss, the actor said that the audience can also expect a lot of drama and fun from her. “While I will be at my best, I want the audience to also be kind and vote for me. That’s the only way my game will improve,” she added.

Talking about current Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Sreejita De said that there are many who don’t deserve to be in the house. She added, “They are sheltering themselves in a group. It’s not acceptable. I did three major fights in three days but did not get audience votes. And look at these people who are playing cautiously.”

Commenting on the two blooming romances in the house, the actor said that Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s connection is “completely fake.” She said, “Tina is kind of using him. Even when Shalin is smart, he’s pretending to not understand. Also, Tina is absolutely confused, sometimes she talks about being in love, and then gets conscious about her image. She is boring and irritating the audience.”

As for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, Sreejita said that there is definitely ‘love’ between them. She added, “She is so possessive about him, and wants him to always be on her side. However, I must add that she is spoiling Ankit’s game. Priyanka also someway controls him.”

On a final note, Sreejita De said that she has equal advantages and disadvantages as she goes back into the Bigg Boss house. She added that the other contestants have become way more comfortable and have personal equations with each other. “While I have been away for so long, I know the audiences’ perspective and opinions. Also, I have lived with them in the house and have seen their game as a viewer too,” Sreejita concluded.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.