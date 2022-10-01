scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Bigg Boss 16: Who is Shiv Thakare?

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shiv Thakare Career, Instagram Photos and Updates: Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare is a contestant on Salman Khan's show.

Shiv ThakareShiv Thakare is a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Shiv Thakare/Instagram)

Shiv Thakare, who was previously a winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, has been roped in for Bigg Boss 16. Shiv first came to the limelight after he participated in MTV Roadies Rising. On the show, he was on Rannvijay’s gang and reached the semi-finals.

Shiv also participated on MTV Antisocial and won the show. The 33-year-old is from Amravati and owns a dance studio in his hometown.

During his time on Bigg Boss Marathi, he developed a relationship with co-contestant Veena Jagtap but the two broke up later. Shiv and Veena also appeared in a music video in 2020 titled Kasa Chandra.

In a previous interview, Shiva had shared that his aim is to become an actor and do negative roles. He had also expressed that he would love to participate in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:55:44 pm
