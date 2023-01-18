Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta threatens to slap Shalin Bhanot after he questions her character, integrity. Watch

With less than a month to go for the Bigg Boss 16 finale, lovers-turned-foes Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot will get into a major fight. As per the promo shared by the channel, in tonight’s episode, Tina will go on to threaten to slap Shalin after he questions her integrity.

The new captaincy task has also brought the power of ‘Ticket to Finale’ with it. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was chosen as the first captain, other housemates were given a chance to dethrone her. In tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to vote for a change. While most of them offered a new name, Shalin stuck with Nimrit as the captain. This infuriated Tina and she accused him of playing mind games.

Tina said that Shalin has been plotting to dethrone Nimrit but wanted to come across as a friend to her, given she has the captaincy power. As Shalin claimed that Tina was the brain behind the planning, she called him ‘dogla’ (hypocrite). In a rage, Shalin said that Tina has no integrity, and after she broke ties with him, she went on to get close with another guy (MC Stan) instantly.

Shocked by his comments, Tina raised her hand and threatened to slap him for questioning her character. The Uttaran actor also mentioned that someone who didn’t have respect for his ex-wife shouldn’t talk about other women. She also spoke about this with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shalin Bhanot, meanwhile, said that this was Tina’s biggest issue and that she is ‘complex’.

Fans were left divided over the fight as they took sides on social media. They posted comments like, “Tina ji aap hi jari ho itna ten’s mat Lo!! 😂🤡,” “Shalin ab apni game kharab kar raha hai mandli ke sath Milne ki soch raha hai,” “Shalin ka jada hora ab..bht jada hora,” and “Dono ko Nikalo 😂.”

This weekend, one contestant among Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma will be evicted from Bigg Boss 16.