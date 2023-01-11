Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s mother dismisses Shalin Bhanot’s feelings for her, says ‘koi pyaar vyaar nahi hai’

The Family Week on Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be quite dramatic. After Farah Khan, MC Stan’s and Shiv Thakare’s mother, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam’s brother and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s mother will now enter the house. As per the promos released by the channel, the two mommies will be seen discussing their children’s alleged relationship.

Tina’s mother will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house first and greet her daughter emotionally. She will say how Tina has managed to achieve so much for them as a daughter that 10 sons couldn’t even do. As they will sit down to chat, Tina will ask her mother if Shalin truly has feelings for her. Dismissing the same, she will shoot back, “Koi pyaar vyaar nahi hai (There is no love).” This will shock the Uttaran actor, who has confessed to being confused about her feelings towards Shalin.

The man in question, on the other hand, has claimed to be in love with Tina. His mother, however, will tell him that his bond with Tina is “looking bekar” and that he is spoiling his game by being with her. When she meets Tina, Shalin’s mother will also mention how the actor’s eyes speak a lot, and she hopes it never lies. As for Shalin, he will be seen keeping a distance from Tina’s mother throughout the episode.

Tina Datta will also share how the housemates are expecting some dramatic encounters now that their mothers are in the house. However, her mother will say that she will handle everything.

As readers would know, during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had pulled up Tina Datta for playing a game with Shalin Bhanot. He had mentioned how she’s been using him. However, Shalin had asked the host to not “be hard on her” making Salman direct his anger towards him. The host also told Shalin that he was trying to win brownie points by interrupting him while he pulled up Tina.