Bigg Boss 16: Meet Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a contestant on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul is known for playing Imlie on the Star Plus show. She is loved for her on-screen chemistry with Fahmaan Khan, who was her co-star on the show. There have been rumours that the couple is dating in real life too but the duo has denied these rumours.

Sumbul was recently declared as the Most Stylish, Most Driven person on the first season of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Sumbul loves to share her life on social media and a lot of her photographs on social media feature her co-star Fahmaan. One of their recent photos had Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly commenting, “Made for each other.”

Sumbul quit Imlie a while ago. The makers have moved the story in a new direction but comments on Sumbul’s social media handles suggest that the fans are missing her quite a lot. After quitting the show, Sumbul appeared in a music video with Fahmaan titled Ishq Ho Gaya.

Sumbul is said to be one of the youngest contestants on Bigg Boss this year.