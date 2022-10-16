scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De becomes the first contestant to be evicted from the show

On Saturday, Sreejita De was evicted from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. Other nominated contestants this week included Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta and Gori Nagori.

Sreejita De was evicted from Bigg Boss 16 on Saturday. (Photo: Sreejita De/Instagram)

Uttaran actor Sreejita De became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16. On Saturday, Salman Khan announced that she had received the least votes. Other nominated contestants this week included Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta and Gori Nagori.

While Shalin was nominated for pushing Archana Gautam during a task, the other four got nominated by captain Gautam Vig. After a major fight erupted in the house, the Naamkarann actor was asked to pick four contestants for nominations.

Coming to Sreejita De, in her short stint in the house, her unspoken rivalry with Tina Datta became the highlight. While the makers had expected them to lock horns, Tina restricted her conversations with Sreejita and thus avoided fights.

While Sreejita came across as a friendly person, her recent fight with Gori Nagori gained the limelight. During their arguments, she called her ‘standardless’ and mentioned how her language shows where she comes from. This led to multiple other contestants going against Sreejita, as they felt her words were uncalled for.

After her eviction, Sreejita De posted on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support shown to me, it has been an incredible journey with a lot of ups and downs. Big Boss house was an experience that will live in my heart forever. Love, Sreejita .”

The Friday-Saturday episode also saw Parineeti Chopra-Harrdy Sandhu and Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh promoting their films Code Name: Tiranga and Thank God, respectively. Apart from eviction, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father’s arrival on the show created quite a stir. He was on the show to pull up Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for maligning his daughter’s image. Salman also scolded Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting doctors, who had recently come on the show to treat him.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors.

