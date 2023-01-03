Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s family issues statement after Gunnjan Manaktala accuses him of taking Vikkas’ clothes

The war of words between Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala’s wife Gunnjan and his co-contestant Shiv Thakare’s team has become more fierce. After Vikas Manaktala’s wife Gunnjan accused Shiv of wearing the clothes she had sent for her husband, the Thakare family has issued a statement calling these claims distasteful and derogatory.

Gunnjan had uploaded a Twitter thread showing pictures of the clothes she had sent for Vikkas but which never reached him. She said the Bigg Boss 16 team told her that the bag has been sent inside the house but Vikkas never received it. Later Gunnjan said that she saw Shiv wearing those clothes after he exited show.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16 gets an extension, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala enter as wildcard contestants

While earlier, only Gunnjan’s manager had addressed the issue on social media, now Shiv’s family has released an official statement regarding the matter. Vikkas was earlier evicted from the show and has now re-entered as a wild card contestant.

Hi,for those who said this suit is not vikkas’s ,I have just received it back from the team. I had been tracing this along with the other stuff which was in the same parcel since week 1. We were not able to trace it, till I saw some other contestant wearing it. It did irk me pic.twitter.com/K0bBiwD1rI — Guunjan V M (@GuunjanVM) January 2, 2023

Statement from Shiv’s family read, “Since Bigg Boss is over for some people, it seems like they still continue to play the game even after getting out of the house! We as Shiv’s team continue to maintain a dignified silence on all things said by other people as we know that his fans and his people know the kind of person Shiv is, who would never stoop down low or even try to be a part of any frivolity.”

It further read, “Having said that, there have been several people and the recent one’s being Vikkas and Gunnjan who have levied some really distasteful and derogatory allegations on Shiv. For the record, not just one or two but Shiv has a team of three stylists styling him for the show and there’s no dearth of clothes, shoes or any other necessary things in the house!”

Naming Gunnjan directly towards the end, the Thakare family said that they are deeply hurt by such allegations. The statement read, “But without even consulting or even trying to asses the entire matter, Mrs. Manatkala has gone ahead and said frivolous things for Shiv which has deeply hurt the sentiments of his fans and family. While the matter is being looked into internally, We request the media to not write anything just because they have the power to say or write so. And we will give a counter reply to this once we come to know what the exact scenario was and will surely take this in legal fashion.”

Earlier, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought action against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala for his alleged casteist remark against co-contestant Archana Gautam.