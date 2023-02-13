Salman Khan says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is ‘real winner of Bigg Boss 16’ for him as MC Stan lifts trophy: ‘Har cheez ke baad…’

Rapper MC Stan might have won the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, but for host and superstar Salman Khan, crowd favourite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the real winner of the show. In a clip that has now been going viral on the internet, Salman is heard lauding Priyanka even as an emotional Ankit Gupta looks on.

“Standing up against 15-16 people at all given time…Har cheez ke baad ye ladki smile karte hue ghar se nikli hai. Mere nazar mein winner ye hai (Standing up against 15-16 people at all times is no easy feat, and even after all the things she endured in the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka is walking away from it all with a smile. She is the real winner, as far I am concerned),” Salman Khan had said post announcing Priyanka’s eviction from the house.

Priyanka was touted to win the reality show, and was a fan favourite, but rapper MC Stan pulled up a real surprise by walking away with the coveted trophy, and prize money. Fans in the comments section echoed Salman’s sentiment, as one of them wrote, “Unfair Kiya bigg Boss ne.” Another mentioned, “She is the real winner .”

Speaking about the trolls who called his win ‘unfair,’ MC Stan said while speaking with indianexpress.com, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win,” the rapper signed off.

Priyanka was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, while Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare was declared as the first runner-up of the show. Both Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam were evicted from the house previously.