Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says he is the saviour of the ‘bullied’: ‘I bully the ones who bully’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to host Bigg Boss 16. At the press conference of Bigg Boss 16 in Mumbai on Tuesday, Salman shared that this season of the show will be “difficult, fast and unpredictable.” He asked the viewers to “expect the unexpected” from the 16th season of the long running reality show.

While rumours of Salman quitting Bigg Boss make headlines every year, the Sultan star said that he does get annoyed with the show sometimes but laughingly said that the makers are “majboor (compelled)” to take him. He said, “I also get irritated sometimes and tell these people that I don’t want to do the show. But these people are majboor to take me. If not me, who then. However, if it was on them, they wouldn’t come to me. Main khud apne paas na jaun but inke paas option nahi hai (I wouldn’t take myself but they don’t have an option).” Salman has been hosting the show since its 4th season which aired in 2010.

Salman Khan is known to be very involved with Bigg Boss and it is evident during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Salman has been accused of favouring one contestant over the other, and being a bit partial. When asked if he would play the game this season, he said, “I have always played. Earlier people would play their real games then people started playing the game. They think we don’t know but we can see the pretentiousness. Our system is not partial at all. It is fair and we don’t let anyone cross their lines. We know everything about them.”

Salman added that the reason he comes back to Bigg Boss every year, despite the misunderstandings with the contestants, is because he learns a lot from them. “Bohot kuch sekhne ko milta hai (I learn a lot). I get to meet so many people and whenever everyone goes off track, I like getting them back on the right way. I protect the bullied and bully the ones who bully. The four months that we are on air, we do develop a bond,” he said.

Salman Khan also addressed the rumours of him getting paid Rs 1000 crore for the show. He denied the rumours and said, “Itna mujhe kabhi life mein nahi milega. Itna mil gaya toh kabhi kaam na karu. (I won’t ever get this much money. If I got this much, I would never work.) I have a lot of expenses, like lawyers. Because of these rumours, income tax people notice and come to me.”

The premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will air on October 1 and 2, where Salman will introduce the contestants before they are locked inside the house for 105 days. The show will then air Monday-Thursday at 10 pm, with Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Friday at 10 pm and Saturday at 9:30 pm.