Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta dance on Saami Saami, watch video

Actors Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna will grace Bigg Boss Season 16 this weekend. The actors, who will be promoting their latest film Goodbye, will set the stage on fire by dancing on Rashmika’s popular song “Saami Saami”. The Pushpa actor is successful in getting Salman on board for the dance as the actors are seen grooving and doing the famous Saami step that went viral.

This is not the first time that Rashmika and Salman have danced to the song from Pushpa: The Rise. Earlier this month, Salman presented an award to Rashmika at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards. After giving her the award, the duo along with others on stage danced on “Saami Saami” and the video was a hit on the internet.

Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The actor will next be seen in the movie Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang and within no time there was drama and altercations between the contestants. The participants include Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Manya Singh, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.