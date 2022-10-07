scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta dance on Saami Saami, watch video

Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta will appear on the show Bigg Boss Season 16 to promote their latest release Goodbye.

rashmika mandanna, salman khanRashmika Mandanna will grace Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan/Instagram)

Actors Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna will grace Bigg Boss Season 16 this weekend. The actors, who will be promoting their latest film Goodbye, will set the stage on fire by dancing on Rashmika’s popular song “Saami Saami”. The Pushpa actor is successful in getting Salman on board for the dance as the actors are seen grooving and doing the famous Saami step that went viral.

This is not the first time that Rashmika and Salman have danced to the song from Pushpa: The Rise. Earlier this month, Salman presented an award to Rashmika at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards. After giving her the award, the duo along with others on stage danced on “Saami Saami” and the video was a hit on the internet.

Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The actor will next be seen in the movie Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang and within no time there was drama and altercations between the contestants. The participants include Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Manya Singh, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:10:23 pm
Next Story

Sharing stage at Rajasthan summit, Adani praises Gehlot ‘vision’, calls him ‘trendsetter’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RAM SETU 1200
Akshay Kumar gives a peep at Ram Setu
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement