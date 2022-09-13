scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 promo: Salman Khan confirms there will be no rules, fans call it ‘Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp effect’

In the latest promo for Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan hints at an entirely new format. Fans predicted that there will be 'maara-maari' this season.

Bigg Boss 16Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 16 will have no rules, or at least that’s what the latest promo of the reality show seems to suggest. On Tuesday, Colors TV shared a new teaser where host Salman Khan hints at a new format for the controversial reality show, as he poses for the camera.

The video begins with a glance at the crew working on the sets of Bigg Boss. “Rule yeh hai ke koi rule nahi hai (The rule is that there is no rule). There is always a first time and there is always the next time. This is Bigg Boss time,” says Salman. All Bhai fans expressed their excitement for the show and said that they expect full physical fights this time. “Cannot wait, Bigg Boss is finally here,” one fan wrote. Another added that the show was copying Kangana Ranaut’s show, Lock Upp.

In another promo, Salman teased that Bigg Boss will play his own game. “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par,” the caption for the promo had read.

There has been much speculation about the participants for the new show and some of the names that are doing the rounds are Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey and Jannat Zubair. There’s also a rumour that Lockk Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui has been approached for the show, along with Munmun Dutta and Faisal Shaikh. However, there has been no official announcement as yet.

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan has weathered all the criticism and backlash and continued to stream every year, ever since 2006. The previous season saw Tejasswi Prakash as a winner.

