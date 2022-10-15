Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan blasts Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting doctor, says, ‘Shirt nikalne pe majboor mat karo’

The weekly dose of drama on television has started as Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 went on the air a couple of weeks ago. This weekend’s Shukrawar aur Shaniwar ka Waar will see Salman in an angry mood, as he blasts contestant Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting a medical professional in the Bigg Boss house’s medical room.

In the promo, we see Salman confronting Shalin after he misbehaves with the doctor. Other housemates were not aware of Shalin’s behaviour. However, Salman, while slamming Shalin, said, “Shalin aap khud ko dedh samajh rahe jo. I think it is really shameful (how you behaved with the doctor).”

The video suggests that when the doctor tried to help Shalin, he started questioning the doctor’s qualifications. “You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment,” he said. The doctor then tried to calm Shalin, but he further asked the doctor, “Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications?”

Salman reacted quite angrily to Shalin’s behaviour, and asked him, “Aap kahaan tak padhe ho? What is your qualification? Yahaan par aap VVIP nahi ho (you are not VVIP here).” Shalin then tried to defend himself, but Salman shut him down and said, “Shirt nikalne pe majboor mat karo (don’t force me to remove my shirt).”

Friday’s episode saw actors Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu visit the housemates as they promoted their film Code Name: Tiranga. The actors played a game with the housemates too and Parineeti sang a few songs. Bogg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV at 10.00 pm on weekdays and at 9.30 on weekends.