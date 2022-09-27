Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan introduces first contestant Abdu Rozik

It’s that time of the year again, as controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is here. On Tuesday, at the press conference of Bigg Boss Season 16, host Salman Khan introduced the first contestant of the season, Abdu Rozik, who will be part of his upcoming Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Talking about his participation, Abdu said at the event, “I am very happy. I am excited to go inside the house. I love everyone and please support me.”

Abdu Rozik was born in Tajikistan to a family of gardeners and became a sensation with his singing videos. Apart from singing traditional songs, he also sings Hindi songs, which go viral on social media.

Abdu had earlier shared with indianexpress.com that he was nervous when he met Salman Khan as he had grown up watching his films. The 18-year-old singer mentioned that he was surprised by the warmth the superstar had for him. Even though Abdu is fond of Bollywood films, he said he never dreamt of making his debut, let alone with a Salman film. He also recalled how he began talking to Salman. “I met him at IIFA and bonded well with him. That’s how we started talking, and he offered me the film. I am playing a gangster in the movie, small bhaijaan to the big bhaijaan,” he shared. Abdu added that Salman is a ‘great’ human being who has a good heart. “He is a very sweet man.”

Besides Abdu Rozik, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 16 will see Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Gori Nagori as contestants.