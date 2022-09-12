scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 promo leaves ‘SidNaaz’ fans happy, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic moment gets the limelight

In Bigg Boss 16 promo, fans were quick to notice Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's romantic moment.

Bigg Boss 16 promo, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, SidNaazThe Bigg Boss 16's announcement video features a sweet moment between Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

Bigg Boss 16’s first promo, featuring Salman Khan, was shared by the makers on Sunday night. While it has left everyone excited for the upcoming season of the controversial reality show, the short video gave Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans all the reasons to celebrate.

The Bigg Boss 16’s announcement video features a few ex-contestants like Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Gauahar Khan, and Tanisha Mukherjee. But a romantic moment of Sidharth and Shehnaaz is getting a lot of love on social media.

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill reveals how Salman Khan motivated her to ‘move ahead’ in life: ‘He told me…’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were certainly one of the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss. The two participated together in Bigg Boss season 13. They soon became everyone’s favourite. From fighting with each other to standing by each other’s side, Sid and Sana ruled the season. The couple got the hashtag ‘SidNaaz’ from the fans. Since Sunday afternoon, the hashtag has been trending again.

A fan posted on Twitter, ‘THIS IS FOR FOREVER……#SidNaaz TO BE CONTINUED……♾, ” while another wrote, “#SidNaaz in #BiggBoss16 Promo .. 😇 BB’s popularity is short lived for everyone but Sidharth and Shehnaaz proved it wrong… They still remains as popular as they were when bb was on air … Unbelievable… ♥️✨LOVE YOU SID SHUKLA SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT (sic).”

See a few more posts by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans:

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to cardiac arrest.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will be a part of Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz will be also seen in another film titled, 100 Percent, along with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 06:55:31 pm
