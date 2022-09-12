Bigg Boss 16 promo leaves ‘SidNaaz’ fans happy, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic moment gets the limelight

Bigg Boss 16’s first promo, featuring Salman Khan, was shared by the makers on Sunday night. While it has left everyone excited for the upcoming season of the controversial reality show, the short video gave Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans all the reasons to celebrate.

The Bigg Boss 16’s announcement video features a few ex-contestants like Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Gauahar Khan, and Tanisha Mukherjee. But a romantic moment of Sidharth and Shehnaaz is getting a lot of love on social media.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were certainly one of the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss. The two participated together in Bigg Boss season 13. They soon became everyone’s favourite. From fighting with each other to standing by each other’s side, Sid and Sana ruled the season. The couple got the hashtag ‘SidNaaz’ from the fans. Since Sunday afternoon, the hashtag has been trending again.

A fan posted on Twitter, ‘THIS IS FOR FOREVER……#SidNaaz TO BE CONTINUED……♾, ” while another wrote, “#SidNaaz in #BiggBoss16 Promo .. 😇 BB’s popularity is short lived for everyone but Sidharth and Shehnaaz proved it wrong… They still remains as popular as they were when bb was on air … Unbelievable… ♥️✨LOVE YOU SID SHUKLA SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT (sic).”

See a few more posts by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans:

#SidNaaz: people only used to see the angry side of him but they never saw that how much he cares for her as if she’s a small baby and it’s his responsibility to protect her and take care of her.🤎🥺✨ pic.twitter.com/SGdioiacj5 — 𝓡𝓲𝓳𝓪♡ (@SidNaazParadise) September 12, 2022

PROMO showin all cont SOLO but showing #SidharthShukIa n #ShehnaazGiII together as #SidNaaz power of true luv..DO JISM EK JAAN #SidNaaz is IMMORTAL no 1cn SEPERATE THEM..who better than @ColorsTV 2 know the BTS of #SidNaaz 🤗 🥰n they r big #SidNaaz fan since it aired till foreva pic.twitter.com/wwpUeRe5IS — Tina (@TinaAhuja12) September 12, 2022

I like to see anything and everything about #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill our pyare lovely cutuuuu bestest #SidNaaz ❤️👌🤗😘🥰 If you noticed she said “Usko ni na kar sakti, uspe mera utna haw nahi hai but ispe full hai, iske saath me kuch bhi kar sakti hu, full haq se💕🥰 pic.twitter.com/AFdxGcG0jW — Tushar as ❣️ #TuSanu ❣️ (@tushar_dep) September 12, 2022

#SidNaaz in #BiggBoss16

Promo .. 😇 BB’s popularity is short lived for everyone but Sidharth and Shehnaaz proved it wrong… They still remains as popular as they were when bb was on air … Unbelievable… ♥️✨

LOVE YOU SID SHUKLA

SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT pic.twitter.com/IbPjbIqZga — 𝐒𝐚𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐢 ☆*。 (@ItsSakshii) September 12, 2022

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to cardiac arrest.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will be a part of Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz will be also seen in another film titled, 100 Percent, along with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.