Bigg Boss 16 promo: Salman Khan channels his inner Gabbar Singh as he warns about twists in the game

A new promo of the sixteenth season of TV reality show Bigg Boss has been released by the makers. Hosted by Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg Khan’ Salman Khan, the show is returning to television on October 1. The premiere episode of the show will introduce the contestants who will be participating in this season.

The new teaser of the show has Salman channelling his inner Gabbar Singh as he says, “50-50 kos dur jab bachcha royega, toh maa kahegi, beta soja, nahi toh Bigg Boss aa jayega.” The dialogue is inspired by the iconic dialogue from the 1975 film Sholay. Just like the previous promo, here too Salman promises that things will change in this season, as “Bigg Boss khud khelega (Bigg Boss will play the game himself).”

The promo was shared on social media with the caption, “Ab Gabbar bhi lagega pyaara, jab Bigg Boss khud aayenge bajaane contestants ki baara. 👁️ Dekhiye #BiggBoss16, 1st October se, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par! #BB16 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan.”

Until now, the contestants who have been finalised to get locked up inside the Bigg Boss house are Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and television actors Tina Dutta, Shivin Narang, and Shalin Bhanot. Other actors like Sreejita De, Kanika Mann, Prakruti Mishra and Imlie lead Sumbul Touqueer might also soon confirm their participation in the show.

As per a few reports, filmmaker Sajid Khan and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra might also appear on the controversial reality show.