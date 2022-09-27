Bigg Boss 16 launch LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan says expect the unexpected

Superstar Salman Khan is interacting with the media at the press conference of Bigg Boss 16 in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event will see him give a glimpse of what fans can expect from the brand-new season of the show and introduce a few of the contestants. As per the promos of the reality show, this year, Bigg Boss will ‘play the game’ with the contestants.

Unlike every year, there is hardly any buzz around Bigg Boss ahead of its release with few popular celebrities signing on the dotted line. Television faces will once again dominate the show with actors Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia getting locked in the house. Miss India Manya Singh and Bollywood actor Soundarya Sharma have also been roped in, along with Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori. Filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan is also likely to be a part of Salman‘s show. While there’s no confirmation yet, TV actors Shivin Narang, Prakruti Mishra, Chandni Sharma Surbhi Jyoti and comedian Munawar Faruqui may also be part of Bigg Boss 16.

This season of the reality show is said to come with a new set of rules, as Bigg Boss himself will play the game. Host Salman Khan, in the promos, was seen channeling his inner villain as he got into the getup of Gabbar Singh and Mogambo. He also assured that everyone’s plans would fail as he will bring up some new twists in the game.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will air on October 1 and 2, where Salman Khan will introduce the contestants before they are locked inside the house for 105 days. The show will then air Monday-Friday at 10 pm, while Bollywood Bhaijaan will grill the housemates on the Weekend Ka Vaar at 9:30 pm.