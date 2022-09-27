scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Bigg Boss 16 launch LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan says expect the unexpected

Bigg Boss 16 launch live updates: Host Salman Khan is interacting with the media at an event in Mumbai as he reveals details of the new season. The superstar will be talking about the season and his 12 years association with the reality show.

By: Entertainment Desk
Mumbai | Updated: September 27, 2022 8:00:18 pm
Salman KhanBigg Boss 16 will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Superstar Salman Khan is interacting with the media at the press conference of Bigg Boss 16 in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event will see him give a glimpse of what fans can expect from the brand-new season of the show and introduce a few of the contestants. As per the promos of the reality show, this year, Bigg Boss will ‘play the game’ with the contestants.

Unlike every year, there is hardly any buzz around Bigg Boss ahead of its release with few popular celebrities signing on the dotted line. Television faces will once again dominate the show with actors Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia getting locked in the house. Miss India Manya Singh and Bollywood actor Soundarya Sharma have also been roped in, along with Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori. Filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan is also likely to be a part of Salman‘s show. While there’s no confirmation yet, TV actors Shivin Narang, Prakruti Mishra, Chandni Sharma Surbhi Jyoti and comedian Munawar Faruqui may also be part of Bigg Boss 16.

This season of the reality show is said to come with a new set of rules, as Bigg Boss himself will play the game. Host Salman Khan, in the promos, was seen channeling his inner villain as he got into the getup of Gabbar Singh and Mogambo. He also assured that everyone’s plans would fail as he will bring up some new twists in the game.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will air on October 1 and 2, where Salman Khan will introduce the contestants before they are locked inside the house for 105 days. The show will then air Monday-Friday at 10 pm, while Bollywood Bhaijaan will grill the housemates on the Weekend Ka Vaar at 9:30 pm.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 16 press meet.

19:59 (IST)27 Sep 2022
Bigg Boss on Salman Khan

Bigg Boss says Salman Khan will be not able to chill this season.

19:58 (IST)27 Sep 2022
'It’s a race this time'

Salman Khan asks Bigg Boss, "Will Bigg Boss be seen this year?” He replies, “No”. Bigg Boss adds, “I will make them run so much that they will get tired. Everything will be speedified. It’s a race this time. If anyone thinks that they know the game and the show, then they are wrong."

19:56 (IST)27 Sep 2022
The game is different this season, says Salman

“The game is different this season as Bigg Boss khud khelega. Active minds ke andar jo sawal ubhar rahe hai on how he will play, even I don’t know. I don’t want to speculate,” says Salman Khan.

19:51 (IST)27 Sep 2022
Salman on Bigg Boss 16: 'Expect the unexpected'

“Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai,” says Salman Khan.

19:49 (IST)27 Sep 2022
Salman is here!
19:47 (IST)27 Sep 2022
Gauahar invites Salman to the stage

"India's megastar whose magic is only growing every year," says Gauahar Khan as she invites Salman Khan to the stage. 

19:44 (IST)27 Sep 2022
Gauahar Khan waits for Bigg Boss every year

Gauahar Khan says just like fans she too waits for Bigg Boss every year. She says, "Not summer, not winner but the season of Bigg Boss."

19:43 (IST)27 Sep 2022
Gauahar Khan turns host

Gauahar Khan is hosting the press conference of Colors' reality show Bigg Boss Season 16

Chup box office collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol thriller gai...
Amid controversy with Neha Kakkar, Falguni Pathak says she's fine w...
Karthi gets asked about his popularity in north India; Aishwarya Rai says...
Prateek Kuhad announces India leg of his The Way That Lovers Do world tour
Mani Ratnam recalls picking up Ponniyin Selvan novel for the first time f...
19:34 (IST)27 Sep 2022
Bigg Boss 16 press conference to begin soon

Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan will attend the press conference of Colors' reality show Bigg Boss Season 16.

An adaptation of Big Brother, Bigg Boss launched in India in 2006 with Arshad Warsi as the host. Post which, Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan also hosted the show, while Salman Khan took charge from the next season (in 2010), and has remained the face of it since then.

The previous winners of the show include Rahul Roy, Ashutosh Kaushik, Vindu Dara Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, Manveer Gurjar, Shilpa Shinde, Dipika Kakar, Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Tejasswi Prakash.

