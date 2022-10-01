Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Salman Khan hosted reality show premieres tonight

Television’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss, has returned with its 16th season. Salman Khan returns as the host of the show. The premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 will introduce the viewers to the new contestants this season.

Among those who are participating in the show this year are Manya Singh, Tina Dutta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqueer, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. It is yet to be seen who else will join the show.

The palatial house of Bigg Boss 16 has been designed by Omung Kumar. To give the house a comic book-like look, he has used a bright colour palette. Talking about the house, Omung Kumar shared that 98 cameras have been placed in and around the premises. However, the numbers may increase, given there are many more nooks and corners this time. Also, the garden area has a number of isolated ‘chilling zones’ — one atop a mezzanine, while another with a soundproof glass wall.

At the press launch of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan addressed the rumours of him taking a whopping Rs 1,000 crore fee for Bigg Boss this year. Stating that he’s never earned this kind of money, he also joked that he was about to return the amount, making it a profitable season for Colors TV.