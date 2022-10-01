scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Salman Khan hosted reality show premieres tonight

Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Salman Khan introduces the thirteen contestants who will be locked up inside the Bigg Boss house for the next 105 days.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2022 3:55:09 pm
SALMAN KHAN BIGG BOSSSalman Khan is back with a new season of Bigg Boss. (Photo: PR)

Television’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss, has returned with its 16th season. Salman Khan returns as the host of the show. The premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 will introduce the viewers to the new contestants this season.

Among those who are participating in the show this year are Manya Singh, Tina Dutta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqueer, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. It is yet to be seen who else will join the show.

The palatial house of Bigg Boss 16 has been designed by Omung Kumar. To give the house a comic book-like look, he has used a bright colour palette. Talking about the house, Omung Kumar shared that 98 cameras have been placed in and around the premises. However, the numbers may increase, given there are many more nooks and corners this time. Also, the garden area has a number of isolated ‘chilling zones’ — one atop a mezzanine, while another with a soundproof glass wall.

Also read |Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan introduces first contestant Abdu Rozik

At the press launch of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan addressed the rumours of him taking a whopping Rs 1,000 crore fee for Bigg Boss this year. Stating that he’s never earned this kind of money, he also joked that he was about to return the amount, making it a profitable season for Colors TV.

Live Blog

Follow this blog for all Bigg Boss 16 updates:

15:55 (IST)01 Oct 2022
Salman Khan on his Rs 1000 crore fee

Itna mujhe kabhi life mein nahi milega. Itna mil gaya toh kabhi kaam na karu (I have never been paid this much, and if I had been, I would have never worked again in my life,” he shared, adding that even when he earns a fat cheque, he has a lot of expenses to take care of. Salman said, “I have a lot of expenses, like lawyers. They take no less money than Salman Khan. My earnings is not even one-fourth of it. Also, the Income Tax people notice these reports and come to me, and then find out the truth.”

15:46 (IST)01 Oct 2022
Salman Khan's mother is not watching Bigg Boss anymore

Salman Khan shared at the show's launch that his mother does not watch the show anymore. "She used to watch the show till season 14 and now is hooked to other shows on TV. She watches it only when I am there. Even Hiroo aunty (Hiroo Johar) told me that the violence gets too much," he said.

15:43 (IST)01 Oct 2022
Bigg Boss house has 98 cameras this season

Omung Kumar, who has designed the house, shared that 98 cameras have been placed in the house. However, the numbers may increase, given there are many more nooks and corners this time. Also, the garden area has a number of isolated ‘chilling zones’ — one atop a mezzanine, while another with a soundproof glass wall.

15:42 (IST)01 Oct 2022
Who all will be participating on Bigg Boss 16?

Manya Singh, Tina Dutta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqueer, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are participating on the reality show this year. Reports suggest that director Sajid Khan will also be a part of the Colors TV show this year.

15:40 (IST)01 Oct 2022
When does Bigg Boss 16 start?

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 premieres on Saturday, October 1 on Colors TV at 9:30 pm. This will be a two-part premiere episode and the second part will air on Sunday. Voot users can catch the show LIVE on the app.

Bigg Boss 16 will now have the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Friday and Saturday at 9.30 pm instead of Saturday and Sunday. On the weekdays, the show will air at 10 pm on Colors.

At the launch event, host Salman introduced the first contestant of the season, Abdu Rozik, who will be part of his upcoming Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Talking about his participation, Abdu said at the event, “I am very happy. I am excited to go inside the house. I love everyone and please support me.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 03:38:16 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments