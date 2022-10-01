Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Salman Khan hosted reality show premieres tonight

Television’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss, has returned with its 16th season. Salman Khan returns as the host of the show. The premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 will introduce the viewers to the new contestants this season.
Among those who are participating in the show this year are Manya Singh, Tina Dutta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqueer, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. It is yet to be seen who else will join the show.
The palatial house of Bigg Boss 16 has been designed by Omung Kumar. To give the house a comic book-like look, he has used a bright colour palette. Talking about the house, Omung Kumar shared that 98 cameras have been placed in and around the premises. However, the numbers may increase, given there are many more nooks and corners this time. Also, the garden area has a number of isolated ‘chilling zones’ — one atop a mezzanine, while another with a soundproof glass wall.
At the press launch of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan addressed the rumours of him taking a whopping Rs 1,000 crore fee for Bigg Boss this year. Stating that he’s never earned this kind of money, he also joked that he was about to return the amount, making it a profitable season for Colors TV.
“Itna mujhe kabhi life mein nahi milega. Itna mil gaya toh kabhi kaam na karu (I have never been paid this much, and if I had been, I would have never worked again in my life,” he shared, adding that even when he earns a fat cheque, he has a lot of expenses to take care of. Salman said, “I have a lot of expenses, like lawyers. They take no less money than Salman Khan. My earnings is not even one-fourth of it. Also, the Income Tax people notice these reports and come to me, and then find out the truth.”
Salman Khan shared at the show's launch that his mother does not watch the show anymore. "She used to watch the show till season 14 and now is hooked to other shows on TV. She watches it only when I am there. Even Hiroo aunty (Hiroo Johar) told me that the violence gets too much," he said.
Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 premieres on Saturday, October 1 on Colors TV at 9:30 pm. This will be a two-part premiere episode and the second part will air on Sunday. Voot users can catch the show LIVE on the app.