Inside Bigg Boss 16’s circus-themed house: 98 cameras, four bedrooms and a lavish captain’s den await contestants

The day is finally here when Salman Khan will open the doors of Bigg Boss 16 house. The reality show is set to begin its latest season with a grand premiere tonight. Thirteen celebrities are set to get locked in for 105 days in the palatial house, designed by Omung Kumar. Before you watch the BB 16 house on television, here’s a sneak peek of everything new this year.

Given that the show is a circus, Kumar and his wife Vanita planned to have the house themed around the same. Using a bright colour palette, the house looks straight out of a comic book. The designers have also added multiple elements seen in the circus to get an authentic feel — a carousel as a dining table, crazy mirrors in the bathroom and the jail designed as a ‘maut ka kuwa’. There are also a number of toy animals placed at many corners, some as props and some for seating.

Step inside Bigg Boss 16 house

A joker’s face adorns the entrance, however, we are sure the same smile will soon be wiped off the face of the contestants. The basic format of the house has seen a few changes with the kitchen pushed near the bedroom and the gate opening to the living room. As it’s rightly said ‘divide and rule’, the makers have segregated the bedroom into four parts, which is bound to create more groups leading to more drama. Also, the captain this season will be bestowed with a number of perks as they’ll get to live in a lavish room, which also has a personal Jacuzzi.

Talking about the house, Omung Kumar shared that 98 cameras have been placed in the house. However, the numbers may increase, given there are many more nooks and corners this time. Also, the garden area has a number of isolated ‘chilling zones’ — one atop a mezzanine, while another with a soundproof glass wall.

“It’s beautiful, colourful and has a lot of pagalpan. It is also a very happy space but contestants will spoil it with time. The dynamics have changed this time. The craziest part of course are the four bedrooms, each with a theme- fire, black and white, vintage and cards. Everything has a circus element and the whole house is like my lalaland,” Kumar shared.

When indianexpress.com asked him how much does the ‘house’ contribute in the game, he shared that’s what kickstarts the season. “This is what sets the theme. Later, everything is about the game but the house initially is like a participant in itself. It plays a huge part in the show.”

Scroll down to see the photos of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Captain’s Room

The lavish room has a royal feel, thanks to its magenta and fuchsia decors. The captain will get to have a comfortable sleep in the king-size bed and will relax in the Jacuzzi. The room will be the bone of contention among contestants as they will all want to enjoy the luxuries that come with it. So prep up for more fights around it.

Bedrooms

The bedrooms are divided into four, with a mix of single and double beds inside each one. Although makers haven’t given clarity on whether contestants will get to pick their room, the bedrooms will be a topic of many fights in the coming days.

Living area

The huge living area welcomes everyone as you step inside the house. The elongated red-white checkered sofa will initially see a crowd as contestants sit down to chat with host Salman Khan. Every week, one seat will get emptied in the course of the game.

Kitchen

The most popular spot in the Bigg Boss house, the kitchen area has an exotic feel with a tribal look. While there’s a carousel-styled dining table for everyone to eat, there’s also a cosy four-seater table inside, which everyone would have their eyes on.

Bathroom

Designed as a tent in a circus, the bathroom is in pink and white color. To add some fun, Omung Kumar has put up crazy mirrors on the wall that will leave contestants in splits.

Garden area

While the swimming pool and seating area remain, a mezzanine has been added to the garden. Contestants, who forge a bond, especially romantic, will try to find a reason to climb up and spend some time away from the noise.

Confession room

Bigg Boss, as the ring master, will be interacting with contestants one-on-one through the confession room. The area has been designed like a carriage with lights adorning it.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere tonight, October 1.