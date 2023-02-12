Bigg Boss 16 Finale Live Updates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare top favourites in Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 16 finale: The grand Bigg Boss 16 finale is finally here. The season, which began with a bang in October, hosted by Salman Khan, sees the finalists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and MC Stan competing for the trophy. Currently, Priyanka and Shiv Thakare appear to be the possible winners, going by the discussion on social media.

According to the Indian Express poll, Priyanka leads the votes with Shiv trailing behind her. The finale will see explosive dance performances from the contestants, including Shalin and Archana, going by the promos.

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss, filmmaker Rohit Shetty featured on the show, where he got the contestants to perform various daredevil tasks. Shalin Bhanot completed all the tasks and emerged victorious. However, when Shetty offered him Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shalin refused, which did not go down well with the rest of the housemates. Archana Gautam gave him a few taunts, and said that he had disrespected the filmmaker.