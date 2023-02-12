Bigg Boss 16 Finale Live Updates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare top favourites in Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 16 finale: The grand Bigg Boss 16 finale is finally here. The season, which began with a bang in October, hosted by Salman Khan, sees the finalists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and MC Stan competing for the trophy. Currently, Priyanka and Shiv Thakare appear to be the possible winners, going by the discussion on social media.
According to the Indian Express poll, Priyanka leads the votes with Shiv trailing behind her. The finale will see explosive dance performances from the contestants, including Shalin and Archana, going by the promos.
On the latest episode of Bigg Boss, filmmaker Rohit Shetty featured on the show, where he got the contestants to perform various daredevil tasks. Shalin Bhanot completed all the tasks and emerged victorious. However, when Shetty offered him Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shalin refused, which did not go down well with the rest of the housemates. Archana Gautam gave him a few taunts, and said that he had disrespected the filmmaker.
Shalin Bhanot is a television actor who made his debut with the popular reality show MTV Roadies in 2004. The reality star also participated in Nach Baliye 4 with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur and emerged as the winner. The actor has starred in popular television shows like Kulvaddhu and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. He was also a guest contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.
Archana Gautam is a model, actor and politician from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Her career as a model started after she won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014. The 27-year-old model then went on to win the title of Miss Bikini India in 2018, and later represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018.
Sumbul Touqueer, who was one of the fan-favourites in Bigg Boss, said that the show changed her 'drastically'. "I have come a long way and have had both good and bad times in the house of Bigg Boss. I’ve changed drastically in the last four months. I learnt so many things which have shaped my personality. I was naïve and not very expressive at the beginning of my stint on the show. I found out that my emotional quotient is my strength. I’ve made beautiful friendships which will always have a special place in my heart. My biggest support system in the house was my dear mandali. My exit from the house is a new beginning for me and as I look back, I wish all the housemates best of luck. I thank COLORS for giving me this wonderful opportunity and a life-changing experience. I will always be grateful," she had told Mid Day.
Rakhi Sawant told the media that MC Stan should consider taking the bag full of cash and leaving the show, just like she did during her season. “MC Stan to ₹40 lakh ka bag leke bhaag jaana chaiye (He should leave with ₹40 lakh)," she said to the paparazzi on Saturday.
Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik had spoken about his friendship with Salman Khan and called himself ‘chota bhaijaan’. He said, “I love Salman. Salman Khan is bada bhaijaan, I am chota bhaijaan.” He also proceeded to sing songs from Salman’s old films, including “Dil Deewana”.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam are competing against each other for the coveted trophy. The winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show will be announced tonight.
A lot of fans have been tweeting in support of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. A fan wrote on Twitter, 'And the winner is Priyankaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 🏆🎉🎉The history is going to repeat. Unstoppable lady (sic).'