Bigg Boss 16 gets an extension, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala enter as wildcard contestants

While fans have been desperately waiting to see an eviction in Bigg Boss 16, makers have decided to introduce two wild card contestants. Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to get evicted, will be back. The other contestant is TV actor Vikkas Manaktala, who is set to create ripples in the house with his intense personality.

Sources have also exclusively told indianexpress.com that the season has got an extension. Bigg Boss 16 was earlier set to air its finale on January 15. However, with the show raking in big numbers for the channel, and a number of contestants already inside the house, it has been given an extension for another month. The finale is likely to air on February 18 or 25.

Coming to the wild cards, on Thursday, makers dropped the promo of the actors entering the show. Vikkas Manaktala in his introduction video mentions how he gets angry at small things, and hates pretentious people. The Left Right Left actor also adds that he’s not going in the house to be a part of any ‘mandli’ and that he would be his sole competitor.

While a few contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma were happy to see Sreejita De back, Tina Datta seemingly looks upset, and for a good reason. As soon she goes up to meet her, Sreejita asks her to stay away, calling her a negative person and with a ‘black heart’. This leads Tina to question Bigg Boss why he brought her back, as she breaks down in tears. Sreejita also makes fun of Tina and Shalin Bhanot’s bond as she hugs him, while looking at the cameras, something that fans have alleged Tina does on the show.

Post her exit from the show, Sreejita De told indianexpress.com that she was shocked and hurt at her early exit. While taking a dig at Tina Datta’s game, the Uttaran actor said, “Tina was also extremely conscious about how she was around me. She knew she shouldn’t fight with me as she would lose. I have known her for 10 years and know how unethical she can be. She tried to even convince me that we should play together but I was adamant that I didn’t want to be with her,” she added.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 launched in October with 16 celebrity contestants. This week the nominated contestants include Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan.