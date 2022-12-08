scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 gets an extension, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala enter as wildcard contestants

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 has got a month's extension and two new wild cards - Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

While fans have been desperately waiting to see an eviction in Bigg Boss 16, makers have decided to introduce two wild card contestants. Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to get evicted, will be back. The other contestant is TV actor Vikkas Manaktala, who is set to create ripples in the house with his intense personality.

Sources have also exclusively told indianexpress.com that the season has got an extension. Bigg Boss 16 was earlier set to air its finale on January 15. However, with the show raking in big numbers for the channel, and a number of contestants already inside the house, it has been given an extension for another month. The finale is likely to air on February 18 or 25.

Coming to the wild cards, on Thursday, makers dropped the promo of the actors entering the show. Vikkas Manaktala in his introduction video mentions how he gets angry at small things, and hates pretentious people. The Left Right Left actor also adds that he’s not going in the house to be a part of any ‘mandli’ and that he would be his sole competitor.

Also Read |Salman Khan reveals mother Salma has stopped watching Bigg Boss, comments on his Rs 1000 cr fee: ‘Never earned this much in my life’

 

 

While a few contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma were happy to see Sreejita De back, Tina Datta seemingly looks upset, and for a good reason. As soon she goes up to meet her, Sreejita asks her to stay away, calling her a negative person and with a ‘black heart’. This leads Tina to question Bigg Boss why he brought her back, as she breaks down in tears. Sreejita also makes fun of Tina and Shalin Bhanot’s bond as she hugs him, while looking at the cameras, something that fans have alleged Tina does on the show.

Also Read |Bigg Boss 16 evicted contestant Sreejita De calls Tina Datta’s game ‘lame and stupid’, comments on Sajid Khan’s participation

Post her exit from the show, Sreejita De told indianexpress.com that she was shocked and hurt at her early exit. While taking a dig at Tina Datta’s game, the Uttaran actor said, “Tina was also extremely conscious about how she was around me. She knew she shouldn’t fight with me as she would lose. I have known her for 10 years and know how unethical she can be. She tried to even convince me that we should play together but I was adamant that I didn’t want to be with her,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leadersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leaders

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 launched in October with 16 celebrity contestants. This week the nominated contestants include Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 12:34:11 pm
Next Story

Highly decomposed body of woman found in suitcase in a West Delhi drain

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

What Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rekha were up to at Manish Malhotra bash
What Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rekha were up to at Manish Malhotra bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close