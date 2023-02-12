scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shalin Bhanot evicted: The lone wolf who fought for relationships, battled depression

Bigg Boss 16 finale: As Shalin Bhanot gets evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house, here's looking at the finalist's journey on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Shalin BhanotShalin Bhanot is out of Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Colors/Twitter)
Television actor Shalin Bhanot, who came with a tough-guy personality and quickly got into trouble because of his complicated relationships with the contestants, has been evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Season 16. The finalists were asked by Bigg Boss to pick the contestant who will end up as the fifth contestant and get evicted. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and MC Stan picked Shalin and audiences also voted for the Nach Baliye 4 winner, leading to his exit from the Colors show. 

Shalin had a memorable yet controversial journey in the house–thanks to Tina Datta. In the very beginning of the show, the actor formed a connection with Sumbul Touqeer and they soon became close friends. Fans on the internet loved their bond and they also shipped them. However, with Tina’s entry in the Shalin-Sumbul scene, the trio was compared to ‘Rahul, Anjali and Tina’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. 

After Tina’s entry, Shalin and Sumbul’s friendly relationship started deteriorating and there was chaos and conflict between the trio. Sumbul’s father, who entered the Bigg Boss house, also lashed out at Shalin and Tina for their constant fights with Sumbul. However, in no time, Shalin ended his friendship with Sumbul. 

In the next phase, it was Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot in the spotlight. While a few Bigg Boss enthusiasts tagged them as ‘toxic’, others loved their bond and even shipped them. Things got sour when Salman questioned the status of their relationship and Tina was clueless. The host lashed out at Tina for sending ‘mixed signals’ to Shalin and after this incident, there were constant fights between the two.

Also Read |liveBigg Boss 16 Finale Highlights
Also Read |Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul-Shalin-Tina’s dynamic to the bond between ‘mandali’, here are 5 highlights from Salman Khan show

After his relationship with Tina came to an end, Shalin found a friend in Priyanka Chahar but their friendship was short-lived. Shalin also opened up about his mental health on Bigg Boss 16 and he even requested Bigg Boss to let him quit the show since he was feeling trapped in the house.

Apart from his love-hate relationships with the contestants, Shalin Bhanot’s love for chicken is something that was widely discussed on the internet. In a hilarious conversation with Simi Garewal, Shalin said that he would choose chicken over Tina any day. Shalin’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur also took a dig at Shalin for making false statements about their relationship on the show. However, Dalljiet later said that she was rooting for Shalin and wants him to win the reality show.

From his on-off relationship with Tina to battling depression inside the house, Shalin did not give up and was one of the finalists of the show.

