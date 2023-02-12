Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam evicted: Of fights, expulsion and entertainment

Model, actor and politician Archana Gautam, who entered the Bigg Boss house with the promise of being a “surprise package” and entertaining the audience to the fullest, has been evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 16.

Before she entered the show, Archana told indianexpress.com that she would be careful about what she says on the show as she is new to politics and doesn’t want to spoil her public image. She said, “I am scared, actually a lot. I don’t want to ruin my reputation by saying something wrong. I will be careful.”

However, the young model-turned-actor-turned-politician couldn’t live up to her words, and maybe that is what the Bigg Boss house does to people. Archana was the one contestant in the sixteenth season of the show who used foul language while interacting with her fellow contestants and also abused them. Though she was entertaining at times, she often got rebuked by the host of the show Salman Khan for her behaviour in the house. Here’s looking at some of the significant moments from her journey on the show:

Archana Gautam abused and fought with her co-contestants

During her stay inside the house, Archana made many enemies because of her disrespectful behaviour. She called Sumbul Touqeer “ugly” and said MC Stan could survive in the house only because of his massive fan following else he doesn’t belong inside the house. She even questioned the relationship of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta.

In one of the episodes, Archana got into an ugly fight with wild card contestant Vikas Manaktala. She threw away the utensil he was making tea in. She kept screaming, “Iss ghar mein chai nahi banegi..(You can’t make tea in this house)” After his exit from the house, Vikas even called her a “horrible” human being. Archana left the calmest contestant of the house Abdu Rozik fuming during his captaincy. Most of her fights in the house were because of kitchen duties and she got annoyed when people didn’t abide by house rules.

Archana Gautam’s ouster from the show after a fight with Shiv Thakare

Archana was the only contestant of Bigg Boss 16 to be expelled from the show because of a physical altercation with Shiv Thakare. During her fight with other housemates, Shiv took a dig at Archana’s political career which left her angry and she held his neck, leaving some bruises on him. Soon, Bigg Boss asked her to leave the house. But, she was brought back to the show by Salman who told Shiv that he instigated her. But the actor also told Archana to mend her ways and mind her language.

Archana Gautam and her funny one-liners, hilarious shayari

When she was not abusing or having a screaming match with a co-contestant, Archana entertained the viewers with her one-liners. Salman gave her the tag of the ‘entertainer’ of the house. When Anil Kapoor appeared on the show, he asked Archana to say some ‘shayari’ for him and made her blush with his antics. She left everyone in splits when she was asked to enact a romantic scene with Kartik Aaryan and she addressed him as “bhaiya (brother)” during the scene.

Archana Gautam’s friendships in Bigg Boss 16

While she fought with everyone in the house, Archana managed to make some connection with Soundarya Sharma. When Soundarya was evicted from the show, Archana cried inconsolably. Also, in the last few weeks, Archana formed a close bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The two had earlier fought over a ‘parantha’ on the show.

Archana Gautam’s dedication towards tasks

Archana took all the tasks of the show seriously and always showed passion towards winning them. Even in the last task of the show, the torture task, Archana gave it her all but her efforts made Bigg Boss stop the task as she used turmeric powder, washing powder and other harmful products to make Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur and MC Stan quit the task.

Besides Archana Gautam, the others finalists of Bigg Boss 16 were MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare.