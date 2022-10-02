Bigg Boss 16 fans irked with Sajid Khan entering the Salman Khan show, call Shehnaaz Gill’s support for him ‘lowest point’ of episode

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement in India, entered the Bigg Boss 16 house on Saturday. At the premiere of the show, Sajid spoke to the host of the show Salman Khan and shared how he has been out of work for the last four years. Several female colleagues of Sajid had accused him of sexual misconduct in 2018. On the basis of these allegations, The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) had barred him from directing films.

Talking to Salman on the stage of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid said his credit on Housefull 4 was snatched away from him, despite him working hard on the movie. “Till the night (when he was accused of harassment) I was working on the film and in the morning I was out of the film. My credit on the film was taken away from me.” He continued and said while it is failure which destroys people, but in his case, “success destroyed me.” He also admitted to becoming “arrogant” after his films did well.

Later, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who has a huge fan following among the fans of the reality show, gave a shoutout to Sajid and said she is supporting him. Salman played a video message from Shehnaaz, where she said, “Hi Sajid bhai, you are going inside the Bigg Boss house and I am very happy for you. The way you have always made the audience laugh on television and through your scripts, just go all out in the reality show also. Just spread smiles and please do not fight with anyone. Just entertain everyone and be real. My support is with you, rock it brother.”

But Shehnaaz supporting Sajid didn’t go well with her fans on social media. One of them wrote on Twitter, “I love #ShehnaazGiIl ❤ but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame 😡.” Another added, “The lowest point of today’s premiere was Shehnaaz Gill coming out in full support of #SajidKhan. Extremely disappointing! 👎🏻#BB16 #BiggBoss16.”

A few also expressed displeasure on Sajid being a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. A Twitter user wrote, “Can’t believe how #SajidKhan is being portrayed as a hero. His participation is understandable but at least not this way. And then getting #ShehnaazGill to just get him some support. Chi #BiggBoss16 #biggboss #BB16.”

Besides Sajid Khan, the other contestants who have entered the house of Bigg Boss 16 are Manya Singh, Tina Dutta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqueer, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The show will air from Monday-Friday at 10 pm and 9:30 pm on Friday and Saturday.